Based on this analysis, the top 20 sexiest countries

What’s going on down there? Australia came out on top in the recently released “Global Promiscuity Index”. The index is a ranking system created by NapLab that scored 45 different countries around the world on six sex-related factors. Brazil stood second in this ranking. The word Greece was at number three. And America? Well, the US wasn’t exactly the top model of narcissism, ranking 15th, just below the United Kingdom and Japan.

Now, keep in mind that NapLab is a company that sells mattresses — which often endorse sex — and not an official scientific or public health organization. These rankings also have not gone through the standard peer-review process that scientific journal publications and more official rankings go through. Additionally, the index has several obvious limitations, which will be discussed shortly. So, take these rankings with a pillow full of salt.

Still, people love to measure, compare and rank countries, whether it’s about World Cup wins, income status, sheep-to-person ratio or anything else. This is because the whole ranking thing gives people a sense of how their country fares, no matter how accurate vs. inaccurate and relevant vs. irrelevant the rankings are. So, let’s start with the climax of this “Global Promiscuity Index” and list the top 20 sexiest countries as determined by NapLab:

Australia brazil greece chile new zealand Germany Italy Switzerland Thailand South Africa Czechia finland United Kingdom Japan United States of america Netherlands Mexico denmark iceland Canada

Do you see your country in the top 20 and are you happy with its position, so to speak? Should people in Australia throw prawns at the barbie and celebrate their top spot, while people in India, which ranked last among 45 countries, go “Nama – absolutely not?” Or is it quite the opposite? Well, it’s not clear whether a higher ranking on this list is necessarily better or worse. On the one hand, “promiscuous” is not the kind of word people typically put on their LinkedIn profiles next to the words “visionary”, “driven”, “passionate” and “outside the box thinker”. And you probably haven’t heard anyone say, “The thing I like most about you is your narcissism.” Sexual promiscuity may be associated with a higher risk of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) and infidelity. On the other hand, some may argue that being higher on the list reflects a more “free” versus “repressed” attitude towards sex in a country. Like the title of the 2009 film starring Meryl Streep, Steve Martin and Alec Baldwin, it’s complicated.

If you don’t know what the word “promiscuity” really means it’s because you haven’t listened to Nelly Furtado’s song carefully enough. many,diction.com offers the following definition for the term: “characterized by or involving indiscriminate intercourse or association, especially sexual intercourse with multiple partners on a casual basis.” Thus, according to Derek Hales writing for NapLab, the stated purpose of the index was to “assess each country’s attitude towards accepting and engaging in promiscuous sex”. Unlike something like the number of pizzas eaten, there is no single objective measure of narcissism. What is immoral behavior for one person may be an active weekend for another. Nevertheless, NapLab decided to draw on available data on the following six sex-related factors to derive an overall score for the index:

The average age at which people lost their virginity: The younger the age, the higher the score and vice versa. This factor can contribute up to 100 points to the overall score. If you’re interested, Denmark had the lowest average age at 16.1 years, followed by Sweden at 16.2 years and Finland at 16.5 years. The average age for the US was 18 years. So if you’re in the US and can vote, get a Costco card and buy spray paint, on average, you’ve already had your first orgasm.

Average number of sexual partners: Similarly here, the higher the number, the higher the score. How a country scores on this factor can increase the overall score by up to 100 points. The information comes from the World Population Review, which lists Turkey as the country with the highest average number of sexual partners in a person's lifetime, at 14.5. This is average because it is very difficult to have half a sexual partner. Next on the list was Australia with 13.3 partners, followed by New Zealand (13.2), Iceland (13.0) and South Africa (12.5). If you're trying to compare your experience with others, it reached 10.7 in the US. But no one compares, right?

Similarly here, the higher the number, the higher the score. How a country scores on this factor can increase the overall score by up to 100 points. The information comes from the World Population Review, which lists Turkey as the country with the highest average number of sexual partners in a person’s lifetime, at 14.5. This is average because it is very difficult to have half a sexual partner. Next on the list was Australia with 13.3 partners, followed by New Zealand (13.2), Iceland (13.0) and South Africa (12.5). If you’re trying to compare your experience with others, it reached 10.7 in the US. But no one compares, right? STD Rate: Like the first two factors, for this factor, the higher the rate, the higher the score out of 100 points. South Africa has the highest STD rate at 32,054 per 100,000 people, followed by Brazil at 31,746. The US rate was 19,900.

STD Rate: Like the first two factors, for this factor, the higher the rate, the higher the score out of 100 points. South Africa has the highest STD rate at 32,054 per 100,000 people, followed by Brazil at 31,746. The US rate was 19,900.

The percentage of the population that considers premarital sex between adults to be morally acceptable: Its maximum score was 100 points, with a larger percentage meaning a higher score. The highest percentage was 94% for France – significantly higher than the 65% for the US. Note, NapLab did not list a percentage for every country.

Is prostitution legal or partially legal: Legal prostitution meant that it contributed 50 points to the total score. Although prostitution is illegal in the US, it is legal in Australia, Greece, New Zealand, Germany, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Turkey, Hungary and Slovakia and partially legal in Brazil, Italy, Chile, Thailand, Czechia, Finland, the UK Is. , Japan, Mexico, Denmark, Spain, Austria and many other countries. Is premarital sex illegal between citizens of a given country: Legal premarital sex for this component of the score means 25 points. Premarital sex is illegal in only two of the 45 countries: Indonesia and Malaysia.

It is important to remember that the final score and thus the ranking depends not only on which factors were selected, but also on how they were weighted. In fact in this index the first four factors have been given equal importance and the fifth and sixth factors have been given less importance. It is not entirely clear how this weighting scheme was devised or how the relationship between data and scores in each of the six factors was determined. And whether the scientific process was followed in this.

Furthermore, the data for this index comes from a variety of sources. As you can imagine, information on some of the six factors was more straightforward, easier to obtain, and accurate than others. It is relatively simple to read the laws to determine whether premarital sex and prostitution are legal in a country. Many countries make rates of reportable STDs readily available online, such as through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website.

In contrast, the remaining information is a bit more strange. For example, when you ask “Are 298 partners too many?” When you search for something like, you may not give information about the number of sexual partners you have had to anyone other than your partner and Google, such as at what age you lost your virginity and how many sexual partners you have had. ? ” Therefore, the data for such information for each of the 45 countries had to come from surveys of selected samples of people from each country. Such samples are not necessarily representative of the entire population. For example, searching the Internet for the average number of sexual partners in the US will show variability ranging from 4.3 for women and 6.3 for men, according to the CDC, to 19 and 26, respectively, depending on the survey. Covered by Sarah Fielding for Elixir Nidra insider,

Another complication is that, surprise, surprise, people can lie about their sexual experiences. In American Pie In the film series, the character Jessica and Stifler spoke of the rule of three, where men can multiply or divide their number of sexual partners by three and women can also multiply or divide their number of partners by three. Of course, this rule has not been verified by peer-reviewed scientific studies. But it highlights the fact that people may not be telling the truth and saying nothing but the truth in surveys.

Ultimately, country trends do not reflect what is happening to each individual. For example, the average number of sexual partners in the US would have been 10.7, according to the data used for this index. But this is about 4790 less than the 4800 sexual partners Gene Simmons has claimed to have. This may even be 10.7 more than the number of people in America. The main thing to remember is that the average does not actually reflect the overall distribution in the population. So, just because someone is from Australia, doesn’t mean you should give that person a pushy, wink-like look. Ranking does not mean that everyone below is coming down to the same level, it can be said.