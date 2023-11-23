Base metal markets in LME are showing signs of surplus

Although metals-market contradictions are not unusual, their depth and persistence is a troubling sign recalling the years of sluggish growth following the financial crisis. In 2023, tight monetary policy has hit manufacturers and construction companies around the world, while China’s uneven recovery from the pandemic has hit demand in the world’s top metals consumer.

Base metals prices fell on Wednesday as the dollar strengthened, paring gains made in November as traders weighed the possibility of further US rate hikes. A stronger greenback makes commodities more expensive for buyers in other currencies.

Sluggish demand for the metal has allowed reserves held by the LME to recover from historically low levels as traders deliver surplus product to the exchange. This has prompted major players such as Citigroup Inc. to enter the metals-financing business on a large scale: buying metal cheaply and selling it further for a profit.

To be sure, the switch to contango is partly driven by higher interest rates, which drive up the cost of borrowing the money needed to buy and hold the metal for the long term. This prompts futures sellers to demand a higher premium for the metal to be delivered at a later date.

In copper – often bought as a proxy for growth – the discount to the spot metal relative to three-month futures recently fell to its lowest since 2009 as a percentage of the price. At a major industry event in Shanghai last week, sentiment for 2024 was mixed, with many market players expecting a growing surplus of the refined metal, even as output from mines remains under pressure.

Still, the metal has benefited in recent days from expectations the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates next year, as well as strong demand from China’s renewable industry. Stockpiles in Asia’s largest economy have declined to critically low levels this year, a sign of local market tightness that could draw copper ashore.

“Contango is generally viewed as a negative sign, as it indicates there is ample spot market supply around, and encourages holding the commodity in storage,” Morgan Stanley analysts including Amy Gower wrote in a note. Does.” But for copper “since 2003, a strong contango has not been a negative sign for prices, presumably with China being there to absorb the excess material.”

LME copper futures fell 1.1% to $8,355 a tonne by 2:55 p.m. in London. All major metals remained down. Aluminum fell 1.3% and zinc fell 1.9%.

(by eddie spence)

Read more: China’s copper premium rises due to demand from renewable energy industry

Source: www.mining.com