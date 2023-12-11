Bartolo Buddy Valastro III Biography: Age, Height, Family

Bartolo Buddy Valastro III is an aspiring baker, reality TV star, and social media personality from the United States. He is widely recognized as the son of renowned Italian-American baker, entrepreneur, reality TV personality, and producer Bartolo ‘Buddy’ Valastro Jr. His father is famous as the host of the reality TV series cake Boss and owner of Carlo’s Bakery in Hoboken, New Jersey, United States.

Bartolo Buddy Valastro III in gray T-shirt and black vest. Photo: @buddyvalastro on Instagram (modified by author)

Bartolo Buddy Valastro III is the son of celebrity chef Buddy Valastro. Like his father, he is now making his mark in the world of baking. She is famous for appearing in her father’s reality TV series, cake Boss, She is also a social media personality who has a huge following on Instagram.

Profile Summary

Full Name Bartolo ‘Buddy’ Valastro III gender Male Date of birth 27 September 2004 age 19 years (by 2023) Amount Libra birth place New Jersey, United States current residence Hoboken, New Jersey, United States nationality American CASTEISMAND white Religion Christianity sexuality Straight height in inches 5’11” height in centimeters 180 weight in pounds 154 weight in kilograms 70 hair color dark brown eye color dark brown Father Bartolo ‘Buddy’ Valastro Jr. Mother Lisa siblings 3 Relationship Status alone Education Morristown Beard School profession Baker, reality television star, social media personality

Biography of Bartolo Buddy Valastro III

The television personality was born in New Jersey, United States. He is an American citizen of Italian heritage. His parents are Bartolo ‘Buddy’ Valastro Jr. and Lisa.

His father is an American baker and reality television personality best known as the host of the reality TV series cake Boss, which premiered in April 2009 and ended in April 2020. He is also the owner of Carlo’s Bakery in Hoboken, New Jersey and the face of Buddy V’s restaurants. Bartolo Buddy’s mother is also a baker, TV personality, podcaster, and YouTuber.

Buddy’s paternal grandparents are Bartolo Valastro Sr. and Mary, while his maternal grandparents are Gloria Belgiovine and Mauro Belgiovine.

Buddy Valastro’s siblings

He grew up with three siblings – an older sister, Sofia, and two younger brothers, Marco and Carlo. She and her siblings have followed in their father’s footsteps and frequently appear in his TV series, cake Boss,

The reality star attends Morristown Beard School, a co-educational private middle school and high school in Morristown, Morris County, New Jersey. He plays varsity soccer for the school’s soccer team, where he is also captain.

How old is Bartolo Buddy Valastro III?

Valastro Jr.’s son is 19 years old as of 2023. When is Bartolo Buddy Valastro III’s birthday? She was born on 27 September 2004 and her zodiac sign is Libra.

livelihood

Bartolo Buddy is a baker and reality television personality. He has been featured in several reality TV shows with his father cake Boss (2010), fox and friends (2013), and buddy vs christmas (2020).

She is also a rising social media personality and has more than 237 thousand followers on Instagram at the time of writing this article. Additionally, his TikTok account has accumulated more than 353 thousand followers.

What is the height of Bartolo Buddy Valastro?

The son of Buddy Valastro is 5 feet 11 inches or 180 cm tall. His weight is around 154 pounds or 70 kg.

Fast Facts About Bartolo Buddy Valastro

Who is Bartolo Buddy Valastro? She is an American baker and reality television personality. He is best known as the son of Bartolo ‘Buddy’ Valastro Jr. Where is Bartolo Buddy Valastro from? He was born in New Jersey, United States. What is Buddy Valastro’s ethnicity? He is of Italian heritage. How old is Bartolo Buddy Valastro? The reality star is 19 years old as of 2023. He was born on 27 September 2004. Are Bartolo Buddy Valastro’s siblings? Becker has three siblings, named Sofia, Marco and Carlo. Who is Bartolo Buddy Valastro dating? He is not currently in a romantic relationship with anyone. He is considered unmarried. How tall is Buddy Valastro? His height is 5 feet 11 inches or 180 centimeters. Where does Buddy Valastro’s family live now? The family of six currently resides in Hoboken, New Jersey, United States.

Bartolo Buddy Valastro III is an American baker, reality TV personality, and social media sensation. His father is famous as a reality TV series star cake Boss. He currently lives in Hoboken, New Jersey, United States with his family.

