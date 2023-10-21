Baron Davis: How I got an MBA from the NBA

Clark Hodgin for Insider

Baron Davis is a former NBA player who is making a name for himself off the court in the business world.

His latest venture, Business in the Game, is a platform for athletes and talents who want to become entrepreneurs.

Davis spoke with Insider reporter Yoonji Han about his transition from the NBA to entrepreneurship.

This is an essay based on a conversation with former NBA player and entrepreneur Baron Davis. The essay has been edited for length and clarity.

When I was 3 years old, my grandfather built me ​​a basketball court for Christmas. This started my love for basketball. When I saw the court he built in his backyard, I was like, “I’m going to do this every day.” This was something he knew I needed.

From there, it was basketball, basketball, basketball every day, all day. I started learning to hit the ball nine or 10 feet because my older cousins ​​would come over and lift the hoop up. But my grandmother would pour water around the basket at night, and the court, which was built on dirt, would sink back down so I could make shots as a little kid.

Basketball has been the vehicle for the story of my life. It was the one thing that kept me grounded during the ups and downs. It also allowed me to move around the city: I got a scholarship to a private school, which shaped my view of what the real world is like.

Going to Santa Monica every day and then coming home to South Central, there was always this reality check of, “Hey, this world exists out there, but this world doesn’t exist for people like you.” I was in survival mode all the time, looking for gurus and guides.

My NBA journey on and off the court

I ended up at UCLA, and my mission was always to figure out how to build that bridge where kids in my neighborhood could wake up and have the same experiences as kids who went to private school.

Throughout my NBA career, it’s always been, “How can I be a ray of light?” And hopefully someone is looking at it like, “Yo, if Baron Davis did it, I can do it too.”

I didn’t get the career I thought. Once I turned professional, I was injured a lot, and because basketball was the only thing I had, I played injured a lot. I never got a chance to play for the championship.

But some of my best friends and mentors I made were in the NBA, and the cities I played in — New York, New Orleans, Charlotte, Los Angeles, Cleveland — they all helped mold me into the person I am. I was finally going. Once I came out of the court.

Clark Hodgin for Insider

venturing out

When I was sent to San Francisco, I found myself surrounded by all these technical people. I started hanging around a lot of developers. People were building tech companies all the time, and I said, “Hey, I have great ideas. I know I can’t build technology, but I have great ideas.”

I started meeting people, sharing my ideas, problems I wanted to solve and solutions, because I understood that technology solves problems.

While I was in the Golden State, I founded my first tech company. It was called iBeatyou.com, and we were one of the first platforms based on challenging your friends and building community. It was eventually acquired by Shutterstock.

I hovered around entrepreneurial people like a fly on the wall, listening and learning. Being an athlete, it takes you into a lot of rooms that a lot of people can’t go into. At the same time, I realized there was an order and a process, and that’s why I decided to learn as much as I could.

I am doing MBA from NBA

Being the only athlete at these venture conferences for a long time, I heard people talking negatively about athletes – about their money, their investments, what they’re doing. The overall ideology was that athletes are stupid and about to go broke, and they need people like us to help them figure out what to do with their money.

That’s when I realized I needed to find great athletes who are doing dope work, who are making great investments, building incredible businesses and branding themselves as entrepreneurs.

When I realized it was time to start showing people that we existed in this space, I finished Business Inside the Game. And it can’t just be athletes and entertainers. This should include investors, the C-suite, connectors, the media, because we all play a role in the process of a company becoming or exiting a unicorn.

That’s something I learned in the NBA: team-building, because that’s how you build success. That’s how I got my MBA from NBA.

Clark Hodgin for Insider

making it a win for everyone

Business Inside the Game, or BIG, is a collective membership for people to invest, communicate and share ideas through dinners, events and content. We want to help athletes and other talents become hyphenates based on their interests.

I was inspired to create BIG because it allows us to manage through trust. I noticed that athletes, musicians and people like that get taken advantage of because that’s how the industry is traditionally structured.

But BIG is weeding out the bad business managers, bad agents, bad friends from whomever you want to invest.

As an athlete or celebrity, you have to make sure you know what your business is. You have to make sure that you know what your stake is and your ownership. Many times, people not only come to take advantage of you, but also take advantage of you being around for their own benefit.

So for me, it was: Let’s put the right people in the right room with the right ecosystem of talent, and figure out what winning looks like for everyone.

Photography assistance was provided by Alec Castillo.

WATCH NOW: Insider Inc.’s popular videos.

It’s loading…

Source: www.businessinsider.com