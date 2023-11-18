Barefoot workers, bacteria found in big brand eye drop factory - Ars Technica

Extending/extending eye drops over the woman’s eye.

According to an inspection report released today, an Indian manufacturing facility that makes generic eye drops sold under the CVS, Target, Rite Aid and Walmart brands had multiple manufacturing violations, including routinely allowing workers to perform their duties barefoot and This included failing to document bacterial contamination. By Food and Drug Administration.

Last month, the regulator warned consumers to immediately stop using more than two dozen types of big brand eye drops due to the risk of infection. The list has since been updated to include a few more products. In addition to the major store brands, the eye drops were also sold as Leader (Cardinal Health), Rugby (Cardinal Health), and Velocity Pharma branded products.

All products are manufactured by Kilich Healthcare India Limited in Mumbai. At the time of the FDA’s initial warning, the agency said it found bacterial contamination in critical production areas of the Mumbai facility. Thus, the agency warned about the possibility that products intended to disinfect may not pose a risk of infection.

To date, no infections have been linked to any eye drops. But upon the FDA’s warning, major retailers immediately began removing the products from shelves. This week, Kilich issued a voluntary recall of the products.

A recently released inspection report provides more details about the FDA’s shocking findings. Inspectors who surveyed the facility between October 12 and 20 found 14 categories of manufacturing problems. They included problems with documentation, laboratory controls, data reporting, sanitation, testing, and monitoring.

FDA inspectors found that the facility was in generally poor condition, with cracks in the floors, peeling paint, water stains, and accumulated dust. Most surprising, inspectors found employees working barefoot in a sterile area of ​​the facility, where they should have been wearing shoes — as well as gowns, gloves and shoe booties. (The people working barefoot were not even wearing gowns or gloves.) A production manager told FDA inspectors with surprise that working without shoes was “standard practice.”

Inspectors also observed that if facility staff detected bacterial contamination that registered at the “action” or “warning” level, test results were not recorded. Instead, the measurement was rejected and the microbiology manager would order more cleaning until the contamination fell below test warning levels. A microbiologist at the facility said this happens two to three times a month.

The FDA report said that over the past five years, the facility’s microbiology laboratory returned no action-level results and only four warning-level results from environmental monitoring and personnel monitoring. But, when samples were collected during FDA inspections – and only between October 16 and 18 – there were 39 warning and action-level identifications. Of those, 33 were action-level outcomes.

The revelations and memories are part of a series of disturbing events involving eye drops. At the beginning of the year, an outbreak of highly drug-resistant bacterial infections associated with Ezricare artificial tears was reported. At the latest count, 81 people in 18 states were affected, four of whom died, four had their eyeballs surgically removed, and 14 others lost their vision. In March, the FDA also raised non-sterility concerns about eye drop products from Pharmadica and Apotex.

Source: arstechnica.com