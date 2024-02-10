Barclays to stop direct funding of new oil fields – BBC News

by Theo Leggett

Business correspondent, BBC News

9 February 2024

Barclays has announced that it will no longer provide direct funding for new oil and gas projects.

The banking giant also says it will ban lending to energy businesses that plan to expand their fossil fuel production.

Barclays is a major lender to the fossil fuel industry, but is under increasing pressure to reduce its support for the sector.

Campaign groups welcomed the move, but insisted it did not go far enough.

Barclays was the largest funder of the fossil fuel sector in Europe between 2016 and 2021, according to a report by environmental group Rainforest Action Network.

It provided just under $16.5bn (£13bn) in 2022, although this was significantly less than in previous years. In 2019 and 2020, this figure was more than $30 billion.

However, the bank has been under pressure from environmental campaigners, shareholder activists and even celebrities to halt its support.

In what it called a climate change statement, Barclays announced that it would no longer provide direct funding for projects designed to expand oil and gas production, or infrastructure related to such projects.

It said it would also end direct funding for any oil and gas projects in the Amazon or the Arctic Circle, or whose purpose was to extract, process or transport oil from the oil sands.

But direct financing for specific projects forms only a part of Barclays’ overall lending to the sector.

There will also be restrictions on new financing for energy groups, although these will be stricter for new customers than for existing ones, the bank said.

The scheme is not solely focused on oil and gas. Loans related to coal mining and coal-based power generation will also be curbed.

Barclays is not the first bank in Europe to offer such commitments. HSBC, Lloyds, BNP Paribas, Societe Generale and Crédit Agricole have all previously announced restrictions on fossil fuel financing.

The latest announcement was welcomed by ShareAction, a group that campaigns for responsible investing, but complained that the plan was flawed.

It added, “It is wrong for Barclays to rule out financing companies that focus exclusively on fossil fuel extraction.”

“This should include fracking, which is causing enormous harm environmentally and socially and is an activity that banks heavily on.”

Meanwhile, Make My Money Matter, the group which includes Thompson and Curtis, said Barclays’ plan was “inadequate in scope and ambition”.

Its chief executive, Tony Burden, said: “Although they eventually caught up with other major European banks such as Lloyds by rejecting direct project finance for fossil fuels, the reality is that it accounts for only a fraction of their oil and gas debt. Covers.

“This new policy allows them to continue giving billions of dollars to companies developing catastrophic new fossil fuel projects around the world.”

Barclays has stated that oil and gas funding represents a very small part of its overall activities.

