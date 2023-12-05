Barclays shocked as Qatar abandons £500m shares in 'crash prone' bank

It was hardly the Christmas present Barclays boss CS Venkatakrishnan wanted to open.

The decision by its largest shareholder Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) to sell almost half its stake is sure to raise questions about its direction ahead of a make-or-break shake-up early next year.

It sent shares down as much as 4.5 per cent yesterday before closing down 2.5 per cent or 3.52p at 139.46p. So far this year, there has been a decline of 12 percent.

The move by Qatar will do little to boost confidence in the bank’s chief executive, known as Venkat, as he prepares to announce a strategic review in February.

It’s been two years since Jess Staley was brought in following a scandal-plagued tenure. Still, Venkat is surrounded by questions about the performance of his investment banking arm.

And, with shares having fallen by almost a third since he started, it could mean the review will become a totemic event for his tenure.

‘It needs to be well off the ground otherwise shareholders could get an itchy finger,’ said Gary Greenwood, banking analyst at Shore Capital.

It’s an ominous warning for a bank where the previous owners – Staley, Antony Jenkins and Bob Diamond – left the bank not by choice but at such a time.

QIA raised £510 million from the sale of 361.7 million shares at 141p each on Monday. The sovereign wealth fund became the largest shareholder in 2008 when it invested £4 billion in a deal that helped it avoid paying taxpayer bailouts.

Victoria Schaller, head of investments at Interactive Investor, said: ‘Qatar is concerned about the outlook and is therefore cutting its losses.

The stock has fallen nearly 60 percent since 2008. Venkat was brought in to provide a clean slate, but its weak share price performance reflects investors’ concerns.’

Venkat found himself in the driving seat after Staley’s sudden departure in November 2021, following regulators’ investigation of Staley’s ties to pedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Barclays said at the time, there was no finding that Staley knew of Epstein’s crimes.

The bank said it had identified Venkat as an internal candidate more than a year ago and promoted him to head of global markets.

On his appointment as chief executive, it said the board was ‘confident that under his leadership Barclays will continue its strategic direction and improve performance.’

Yet the share price has continued to decline amid a series of setbacks. Most notably, it was fined £286 million by US regulators last year after a trading error when it offered £14 billion worth of financial products that were not registered for sale.

And Venkat had health problems, undergoing cancer treatment for five months before returning to office this year. Now, pressure is building as the results have failed to lift the mood.

In October, Barclays reported a 16 percent fall in third-quarter profits to £1.6 billion as its investment banking arm was hit by the recession.

Even the benefits of high interest rates are beginning to diminish. Banks make money on the difference, or margin, between the interest rates they pay to depositors and the higher rates they charge borrowers.

But Barclays has cut its outlook for margins as deposit customers seek higher-interest accounts elsewhere.

Last month, it emerged that the bank, which employs 87,000 people worldwide and 44,000 in the UK, is planning to cut more than 2,000 jobs in a bid to save £1bn.

But it is Barclays’s involvement in investment banking that means that, unlike rivals, it is exposed to the ups and downs of recession along with market volatility that is gripping corporate dealmaking around the world – and change. Inspires to.

One analyst said: ‘You can’t avoid it: investors don’t like or trust Barclays’s ability to run an investment bank.’

Continuing problems with the investment arm, such as the mistake for which it was fined, continue to affect it.

‘Just when you think things are starting to get better, Barclays goes and shoots itself in the foot again. ‘Investors think Barclays is crash-prone,’ the analyst said.

Downsizing the investment bank, partially spinning it off in a New York listing or buying a wealth/asset management business could be ways to allay doubts, the analyst said.

But a report in the Financial Times last week said it would instead consider removing thousands of its investment banking clients.

Shore Capital’s Greenwood said the plans ‘appear to be more of a gentle restructuring than a major restructuring’ and investors were probably ‘expecting something more structural’.

He added: ‘If it were easy to do a break-up or significant exit from investment banking while adding shareholder value, they would be doing it. Unfortunately, there are no easy answers.’

