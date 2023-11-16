Barclays says global stocks will outperform bonds in ‘soft-ish’ landing in 2024

camelon007/Getty Images

Barclays said the growth rate of the global economy will decline from 3% this year to 2.6% in 2024.

Investors can expect mid to high single digit equity returns in the US and European markets.

But risks remain in the bond market and yields could still rise.

Barclays said in a Thursday note that global stocks will outperform bonds next year as macroeconomic conditions remain relatively stable despite slowing growth.

World economic growth will slow to 2.6% in 2024 from an estimated 3% this year, analysts said, while many of the challenges weighing on markets are set to gradually ease.

In the US, inflation will fall to 2.8% by the end of 2024, with the Federal Reserve expected to remain higher for a long time until the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate will climb and peak at 4.3%, as consumption slows and the economy begins to feel the higher rates.

“This is not a soft landing, but when we also consider our low peak unemployment forecasts, it is clearly soft-ish,” Barclays said, later adding, “We expect this trade The cycle will be one of those rare examples where the unemployment rate rises substantially, but the economy avoids a severe recession.”

This approach leaves room for some investment risks, with global equities likely to rally as recession concerns ease.

“We think equities will benefit from fairly benign bottoms this business cycle and will offset near-term earnings disappointments. Even though bond yields remain high, we expect a mid-to-low low in both the US and Europe next year. “Expect high single-digit equity returns,” the note said.

In US markets, Barclays recommended large-cap assets, noting that service-oriented and energy stocks look attractive. Given the higher exposure to real rates and lower international sales exposure, the Bank also favors value over growth equities.

But while US assets should continue to dominate globally, European shares are trading at a premium discount which could tempt investors to diversify.

Meanwhile, Barclays recommended against emerging market stocks, as China’s decline could continue.

The bank has low expectations for US Treasury bonds, especially as the prospects for a hard landing fade away. It also noted that the term premium – or the compensation investors should receive for the risk of owning an asset – is likely not enough to buy US debt.

“US Treasury yields are likely to reverse some of the decline from the peak as the economy surprises disappointing growth expectations in the coming months,” Barclays said.

Similarly, JPMorgan recently highlighted that bond yields may still be in the process of peaking. But unlike Barclays, the bank is less optimistic about equities, saying the recent market rally may not be long-lasting.

