Barclays says cybersecurity and cloud networking stocks to watch through 2024

According to Barclays, the technology sector is set to outperform again in 2024, with cybersecurity and cloud networking stocks in the best position.

A key catalyst: artificial intelligence.

But that’s not necessarily a repeat for Wall Street. Investors should pay attention to some of the tech industry’s lesser-known plays beyond chipmakers like Nvidia (NVDA), and here’s why: The second year of the generative AI boom will likely serve as a reality check for the industry as companies Focus on expanding use cases and minimizing risk.

“It will be about using AI in different ways,” Tim Long, senior technology hardware and networking analyst at Barclays, told me at the Barclays Global Technology Conference last week. “We have yet to really see the rest of the build-out.”

Fears of higher interest rates and spending cuts slowed the group’s momentum this year. Heading into the final two weeks of the year, the industry has so far lagged the broader tech rally, with the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity Index (^NQCYBR) rising 39% compared to the Nasdaq 100 (NDX)’s 53% gain.

The gap in performance may soon narrow as companies spend more to protect against the threats posed by AI. Research firm Gartner estimates corporate spending on cybersecurity will grow 14% to $215 billion next year.

The environment looks “more stable,” said Saket Kalia, senior software analyst at Barclays, who sees cloud security and secure access service edge (SASE) as top investment themes for 2024. His top picks include CrowdStrike (CRWD) and Zen Digital (GEN).

“CrowdStrike is not just a great growth story within security, it has strong free cash flow backing and is diversifying its business,” Kalia said. “It reminds me of Palo Alto Networks 18 to 24 months ago… Investors appreciate diversification and I think that’s what will continue to drive CrowdStrike’s story in 2024.”

CrowdStrike’s share price is up 150% this year.

Zen Digital, formerly of NortonLifeLock and Avast, is another top choice for the Barclays team. The security and identity protection provider reported 27% revenue growth in its fiscal second quarter, driven by a year-over-year increase in bookings.

“This company has operating margins of about 60%… and it’s trading at really great valuations,” Kalia said.

Zen Digital is one of the group’s weaker performers, with its shares up only 7% year to date.

Beyond pure cybersecurity plays, Barclays long sees Arista Networks (ANET) as a top pick amid the AI ​​craze.

“Arista Networks is the leading AI play. They make the switches and routers – the networking element of these data centers – and typically that accounts for 10% or more of the spend in AI data centers,” Long explained.

In the company’s third-quarter earnings call, CEO Jayshree Ullal emphasized the demand for the new technology, saying that customers have “clearly prioritized AI this year and doubled down on it.”

Artista Networks’ share price is up 95% year to date, far outpacing rivals Juniper Networks (JNPR) and Cisco (CSCO).

