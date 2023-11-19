Barclays expects bumper profits in Japan from BOJ trading bets

(Bloomberg) — Barclays Plc is expecting another year of record profit in Japan due to the country’s credit and rates market trading revival, a bright spot for the U.K. lender as it struggles elsewhere.

Most read from Bloomberg

Bank of Japan units are receiving more orders related to yen rates from home and abroad, with many foreign institutional clients betting that local interest rates will rise, according to Kosuke Morihara, the country’s chief executive. He said, if business income continues to increase, it could lead to increase in the number of employees.

“If there are no significant changes in market conditions, after-tax profits could reach an all-time high,” Morihara said in an interview. “Japan is finally back on the radar of global investors for the first time in some time.”

He said market activity has already helped boost earnings at Barclays’ Japanese securities arm this year, which are likely to surpass 2022’s record profit of 15.1 billion yen ($100 million).

The Bank of Japan has taken steps in recent months to free the loan market from years of deregulation, reinvigorate the trading business and increase competition among financial companies by hiring experts. These policy changes have revitalized the country’s $7.2 trillion government bond market, generating more trading business for many companies, including Barclays.

It’s a welcome boost, especially for the British banking group, as it plans to cut costs after its trading division missed estimates in the third quarter. Chief Executive CS Venkatakrishnan said in an interview this month that Asia would largely be spared from large-scale job cuts due to growing business in the region.

Japan generated about 30% of net revenue in Asia last year, according to Morihara. “Markets business is at the heart of our operations,” he said, adding that yen rates and lending are among the areas that are growing.

Stephen Denton, co-head of global markets, says Japan has re-emerged as a destination of interest in the past year. The bank was providing “significant liquidity” in yen swaps and Japanese government bonds, he said in an interview this month.

“For the first time in a long time, yen interest rates are gaining attention and moving higher,” Morihara said. “I expect this situation to continue next year.”

Gone are the days when the trading floor was quiet for Japanese government bonds or yen rates, said Morihara, who previously headed Barclays’ fixed income financing in Asia Pacific. The company’s traders and salespeople in Tokyo are “busy now,” he said, adding: “They say now is the most fun time.”

The yield on the benchmark 10-year JGB reached a decade-long high of 0.97% on November 1, and volatility in the bonds reached unprecedented levels since 2008 earlier this year. The Bank of Japan loosened its so-called yield curve control policy in October, although it is sticking to negative interest rates to achieve its inflation target.

Under Barclays’ “base case” scenario, the BOJ would end negative rates in April and raise the short-term rate to 0.2% by the end of 2024. The forecast follows signals from central bank officials that they are finally winning the decades-long battle against deflation.

“There’s no doubt that you can’t continue yield curve control or negative rates forever,” Morihara said. “It’s a matter of when. The time is slowly becoming ripe for that.”

–With assistance from Ambreen Chaudhary and Masaki Kondo.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg LP

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com