Barclays, Citi push India’s growth rate closer to 7% after GDP beat

(Bloomberg) — Economists sharply raised their full-year forecasts for India’s economy after data on Thursday showed growth compared with the previous quarter due to a rebound in the manufacturing sector.

Barclays Plc and Citigroup Inc. now estimate the economy will expand 6.7% in the fiscal year ending in March, up from previous forecasts of 6.3% and 6.2%, respectively. Several other analysts also raised their estimates.

The optimism stems from Thursday’s report that showed gross domestic product expanded 7.6% in the three months to September from a year earlier, more than any estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists. This figure was well above the Reserve Bank of India’s estimate of 6.5%.

India maintains its position as the fastest growing major economy in the world, with growth remaining resilient despite the global recession and six interest rate hikes by the Reserve Bank of India since last year. It is also a boost for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who wants to retain power in elections next year.

Last quarter’s growth was driven by growth in manufacturing and construction and an increase in government investment ahead of the elections. Modi’s administration is spending billions of dollars to boost the country’s infrastructure and provide subsidies to companies wanting to set up production in India.

What Bloomberg Economics Says

India’s better-than-expected third quarter GDP growth supports our call for the central bank to hold off on rate cuts in the near term. Despite a slowdown in the agricultural sector, strong industrial activity led to a positive growth surprise. This reflects the structural forces that are helping the country accelerate its integration into global supply chains.

Abhishek Gupta, Bloomberg Economics

Businesses are also expanding operations, leading to strong growth in investment. Growth in gross fixed capital formation, a proxy for investment, increased from 7.95% in the last three months to 11.04% in the previous quarter.

In the services sector, which makes up more than half of the country’s GDP, growth slowed last quarter as global demand for financial services slowed. Agriculture was also weakened by below normal rainfall, resulting in weak summer crop yields.

“The sharp uptick in GDP data is a welcome sign, especially when it comes against the backdrop of a broad-based pick-up in most non-farm sectors,” said Upasana Bhardwaj, economist at Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. There has been a big jump in the numbers after today’s data,” he said.

The strong growth presents a dilemma for the central bank, which is trying to keep inflation at its 4% target on an ongoing basis. The RBI has left interest rates unchanged for four policy meetings so far, although it has maintained a fairly accommodative stance.

RBI is likely to keep interest rates unchanged on December 8, as GDP data suggests there is no urgency for RBI to cut rates yet.

