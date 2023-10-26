text size

La Liga champions Barcelona host arch rivals Real Madrid in the first Clasico of the season on Saturday, forcing them to rely more heavily on players from their prestigious La Masia youth academy.

An injury crisis has ravaged the Catalan club, leaving them without several key players in defence, midfield and attack.

Last weekend 17-year-old striker Marc Guieu scored just 33 seconds into his debut to pull Barcelona into third place, one point behind leaders Real Madrid, while strikes from Lamine Yamal and Fermin Lopez Made sure to make comebacks against Granada and Real Mallorca.

The first team already contains a number of young players who have spent time at the club at youth level, including midfielder Gavi and defenders Alejandro Balde and Ronald Araújo, but the current situation has further increased Barcelona’s reliance on the youth system.

Injured stars Robert Lewandowski, Frenkie de Jong and Raphinha are fighting their way back to play at least some part of the game at the Olympic Stadium, but Jules Kounde, Pedri and Sergi Roberto are certain to miss out.

Real Madrid have some injury problems of their own, but defender Nacho Fernandez will be allowed to play after having his three-match ban reduced to two for a dangerous tackle.

England international Jude Bellingham, the division’s top scorer with eight goals, is Madrid’s leader, and his arrival from Borussia Dortmund for 103 million euros ($109 million) this summer was a sharp contrast to Barcelona’s activity.

Still mired in financial problems, Barcelona were limited to signing players on free transfers or on loan, along with a low-cost move for midfielder Oriol Romeu to try to fill the big shoes of former captain Sergio Busquets.

“We are in a moment where we have to bet on the players here and they are ready,” Barca coach Xavi told reporters last week.

“When things are not going well, you have to double the bet, we have to bet on domestic youth. I see that they are hungry.”

With Barcelona weakened, being without various key players and failing to consistently find the good football that Xavi believes the club demands, Madrid have a chance to boost morale by handing them their first defeat in the league.

Los Blancos have not yet found regular top gear but are getting close to it.

“We know exactly what we need to do – do everything we can to win it,” Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said.

“We are looking forward to this incredibly important game full of excitement.”

As always, the lead-up to the Clásico isn’t just focused on football.

Madrid has launched an apparent campaign against Spain’s referees, with Real Madrid TV producing several videos attacking officials, sometimes before matches have even been played.

Meanwhile Barcelona president Joan Laporta has claimed in recent weeks that there is ‘sociological Madridism’ in Spain – saying Real is favored by the state.

Laporta has been accused of bribery in the ‘Negrera affair’, an investigation into payments to a former Barcelona referee chief, which the Barca president believes is an example of this.

A Barcelona spokesman has also caused a stir with a social media post, in which he slammed recent racism against Madrid winger Vinicius Junior, saying the Brazilian needed a “slap” and that he would be thrown off the field. But he is a “clown” for his behavior.

According to Spanish reports, Madrid president Florentino Perez has decided to ignore the Clasico in protest.

Both Xavi and his counterpart Carlo Ancelotti will be hoping that by the time things calm down on Saturday night, the main topic of conversation will be their club’s success.

Elsewhere in La Liga, second-placed Verona hosts Celta Vigo on Friday, and could knock Madrid off the top of the table before the Clasico begins.

Atletico Madrid, fourth, welcome Alaves, 15th, on Sunday night.

fixtures:

Friday

Verona vs. Celta Vigo (1900)

Saturday

Almería vs Las Palmas (1200), Barcelona vs Real Madrid (1415), Real Mallorca vs Getafe (1630), Cadiz vs Sevilla (1900)

sunday

Real Betis vs Osasuna (1200), Rayo Vallecano vs Real Sociedad (1415), Athletic Bilbao vs Valencia (1630), Atlético Madrid vs Alaves (1900) Monday Granada vs Villarreal (1900)

RBS/BSP

Source: www.barrons.com