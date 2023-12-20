WARNING: This article about memes, no matter how well-meaning, contains language that some people may find offensive.

Somehow, the year is almost over, so Euronews Culture takes a look at some of our favorite memes of 2023.

We’ve gone through some choices and picked out those memes – the lifeblood of the internet – that tick all the boxes. These weren’t just about pleasure; They inform us about how people deal with news, the world around them, and how sign language changes in cultural vocabulary.

So, from viral dancing to notable fads, here are our top memes of the year.

Angela Bassett did this

In February, Ariana DeBose opened the BAFTA Film Awards with a song that gave a shout-out to several of the night’s female nominees. DeBose rapped: “Angela Bassett made it work / Viola Davis, my lady king / Blanchett, Cate, you’re a genius / And Jamie Lee, you’re all of us!”

A weird and crazy obscure way of praising the great artist who was nominated for Black Panther: Wakanda,

What is the matter?? We demand references!!

The moment took the Internet by storm, and her performance was criticized and labeled as poor – leading DeBose to delete her Twitter account.

What happened next, however, was the celebration that brought the meme full circle when Bassett took the stage at the NAACP Image Awards after winning Entertainer of the Year. “I think Angela Bassett did it!” she said in her acceptance speech.

tube girl

Malaysian model and influencer Sabrina Bahsoon went viral on TikTok with her video of herself dancing and lip-syncing on the London Underground.

The “Tube Girl” inspired many others to recreate the trend, and fame led Bahsoon to participate in fashion shows in London, Paris, and Milan.

big red shoes

What are the signs of a culture that is collectively soiling itself, and threatening to walk off the edge of a cliff by saying, “Fuck it, we’re done”?

The answer came in a giant pair of ugly bright red shoes created by art collective MSCHF.

Astro Boy-inspired $350 rubbery monstrosities, described online as “exactly the size of a shoe”, were spotted on celebrities and influencers at New York Fashion Week this year, and became the target of online mockery .

We understand it’s nice to make a statement with abstractions like shoes and cartoons, but let’s please try better next year.

What is XXXX?

It’s been quite a year for Elon Musk, who is out new name X; His tenure as owner saw the valuation of the platform formerly known as Twitter halve; Its advertising revenue declined by 89%; and cemented his status as the poster boy of online racists and anti-Semites. Oh, and he also made it into the Guinness Book of Records for recording the largest loss of net worth in financial history with nearly $200 billion.

Making fun of them remains the internet’s favorite pastime, which shows there’s still some sense of humor out there.

boris johnson for the deaf

Three years after the start of the pandemic and after countless reports of parties, misconduct and antics lacking empathy, former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was brought before MPs to answer allegations of misleading the House of Commons.

Rugged accessories like an unmade bed performed at their best – setting the bar really low. However, it gave us this moment, courtesy of a sign interpreter:

Baby girl

boyfriend? How good is 2022 for you.

This year girls started coming on the internet.

The term, which is often used to describe adult men, became popular on social media and was mostly used to describe Jeremy Strong inheritance Character Kendall Roy.

So, what defines a man as being a girl?

Hard to say, because apparently it’s an essence of thirst quenching? He or you just want to give him a kiss on the forehead, tell him everything will be okay, and tuck him into bed for a big nap.

ridiculously capable

Staying together inheritancewhich had its final season this year, one of the most memorable moments for the Internet was the roast of Cousin Greg’s date, courtesy of Tom Wambsgans, who commented on the young woman’s “ridiculous big bag.”

Tom, while explaining his date’s “mistakes” to Greg, delivers a viral monologue about her fashion choices, saying: “Why? Because she brought a really big bag? What’s in it?” , huh? Flat shoes for the subway? Her lunch bucket? I mean, Greg, it’s monstrous. It’s huge. You can take it camping. You can slide it on the floor after the bank job. “

Countless totes were sold, and instant meme fame.

orca attack

During the summer, orcas began attacking boats off the coast of southwestern Europe.

People began declaring their allegiance to “Team Orca” in the so-called “Orca Wars”.

Memes celebrating nature’s revenge on humans continued to appear and trend.

a margarita

Biggest song of the year? ‘cruel Summer’? ‘flower’? think again.

In May, a video of pro-abstinence preacher Cynthia Smock (“Sister Cindy”) delivering an impassioned sermon at Louisiana State University went viral, in which she warned: “If you buy her a margarita, she’ll spread her legs! “

Comedian Angel Lacetta Moore entered, who mocked the speech. sounded like a rap songbefore launching into the freestyle: “Give me a margarita, I’ll open my legs / Give me two margaritas, I’ll give you some head / Give me three margaritas, I’ll put it in my vagina, give me four margaritas “Give me five margaritas, I’ll put it in my ass / Give me five margaritas, I’ll have some fun / Give me five margaritas, I’ll put it in your ass!”

The clip was a hit, with leading producers Steve Terrell and Carl Dixon remixing it for the banger we all needed this year:

Trump’s mugshot

The Stanley Kubrick-reminiscent death stare said it all.

C*nt’s service

2023 was the year the most vulgar words in the English language went mainstream.

Recognizing that this would be hypocritical and contradictory to the entire revival of the word that has taken place this year, we will be removing the ‘*’ from now on. In fact, 2023 was the year “cunt” went mainstream.

Yes, people were ubiquitously “serving vaginas.”

Keep in mind, this was not a crude reference to vagina, but is now a term of femininity and empowerment.

planet of bass

Satirical Europop song by DJ Crazy Times and Ms. Biljana Electronica (aka TikToker Kyle Gordon and singer Chrissy Poland) went viral on tiktok And captured the imagination of the Internet.

The song features mesmerizing and grammatically inept lines like “All the dreams / What does it mean”, “When the beat is happy / There’s no reason to be sad” and “Life, it never dies / Women are my favourite”. Are. Boy.”

Ms. Biljana Electronica, performed in the original video by TikToker Audrey Trullinger, was later played by several TikTok stars in other videos, mimicking the genre’s tendency to replace its female vocalists for no apparent reason.

Pedro is (still) daddy

If you thought Kendall from Succession was the internet’s main squeeze, Pedro Pascal continues to capture everyone’s imagination.

Whether the star of The Mandalorian and the last of us In one clip he was eating a sandwich or smiling lovingly at Nicolas Cage unbearable weight of immense talentPascal was the perfect serotonin hit we all needed this year.

Find someone who sees you that way, and you will have a happy life.

flipping the bird

BBC News anchor Mariam Moshiri was caught giving the middle finger, watched by millions.

The full video was later released, showing Moshiri counting down and ending the countdown in the most daring manner.

After the clip went viral, Moshiri said he was sorry that he had “offended or upset anyone”. “I wasn’t really ‘flipping the bird’ at the audience or even anyone. It was a silly joke meant for some of my colleagues.”

Mary, it’s been a tough year. Thank you. This…this is everything.

barbenheimer

Greta Gerwig seen in 2023 barbie and christopher nolan oppenheimer It was a head-to-head clash at the box office, and took the internet by storm with memes, jokes and fan art.

It was to this extent, We even gave it its own list,

barbie It was already the biggest thing of the entire year – iconic phrases like “Just Ken”, “Kenof” and “Mojo Dojo Casa House” took the cultural lexicon by storm – but it came with unexpected convergence. oppenheimer This meant joint memes were everywhere — and surprisingly uplifting.

Barbenheimer was the unmissable cultural phenomenon of that year, and the world was truly a better place for it.

Granted, given that the 75th anniversary of the bombing of Hiroshima was approaching, many Japanese moviegoers found Barbenheimer’s remembrance disturbing, but this cinematic addition brought people back to theaters in droves. So, swing and roundabout.

Which one did we miss and which was your favorite meme of 2023?

