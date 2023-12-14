A year after she broke all records with her film Barbie, American director, screenwriter and actress Greta Gerwig will chair the jury of the 77th Festival de Cannes to be held from May 14-25, 2024.

American writer and ‘Barbie’ director Greta Gerwig will be the jury president of next year’s Cannes Film Festival.

The 40-year-old, who is also an actor, is the first woman to do so since actress Cate Blanchett in 2018.

Responding to the announcement, Gerwig said: “I love movies – I love making them, I love going to them, I love talking about them. As a cinephile, Cannes has always been about this. has been the pinnacle of what could be the universal language of movies. In a place of vulnerability, in a dark theater full of strangers, watching a brand new movie is my favorite place to be. I’m shocked, thrilled, and humbled to serve as its president. Am Cannes Film Festival Jury, I can’t wait to see what journeys are in store for all of us!”.

stellar success

Gerwig’s nomination confirms that this has been a most remarkable year for the filmmaker and the cinema industry. barbie the world is done biggest box-office The hit of 2023, an even bigger cultural phenomenon and also made Greta the most bankable female film director in history.

“It is an obvious choice, because Greta Gerwig so boldly symbolizes the renewal of world cinema, for which Cannes is both the precursor and the sounding board every year”, said festival President Iris Knobloch and General Delegate Thierry Frémaux. “Beyond the seventh art, she is also representative of an era that is breaking barriers and mixing genres, and thereby raising the values ​​of intellect and humanism.”

Gerwig also added another record to her notable list of awards: becoming the youngest person to do so after Sophia Loren in 1966, aged only 31, and the second female director after Jane Campion in 2014; and the second American woman, after Olivia de Havilland, the first female jury president in 1965.

The 77th Festival de Cannes will take place from Tuesday 14 May to Saturday 25 May 2024.

The official selection will be unveiled in mid-April 2024.

Festival de Cannes

