Barbie Blank shares fun before-and-after photos of her newborn twins’ Halloween costumes

Former professional wrestler shares her twins Jackson and Brooklyn with husband Joe Koba

Barbie Blank is celebrating her first Halloween with her twins.

On Wednesday, the former professional wrestler, known to her fans as Kelly Kelly, shared a fun 7-week before and after look at her twins, Jackson Matthews and Brooklyn Marie, as they dress up for their first Halloween. Were. In the photo shared on Blanc’s Instagram, her twins are sitting in pumpkins with holes in their feet.

In the first photo, they were sitting looking at each other, but in the second, Brooklyn appeared to be spitting. “The twins’ first Halloween Instagram vs. reality! ???🎃,” the mom of two captioned her post.

Earlier this week, Blank shared another post on her Instagram with daughter Brooklyn wearing a matching Barbie outfit. Husband Joe Cabot dressed like Kane, matching Jackson.

Never miss a story – sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to get the latest on everything PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to fascinating human interest stories.

RELATED: Barbie Blank welcomes twins, son Jackson and daughter Brooklyn with husband Joe Koba: ‘In love’ (Exclusive)

In September, the athlete shared the exciting news that she welcomed her two newborns. “Brooklyn was born first at 9:46 a.m. at 6 pounds, 11 ounces, followed by Jackson at 9:47 a.m. at 6 pounds, 5 ounces,” the proud new parents told PEOPLE at the time “

As for the twins’ names, the new mom explained, “Joe and I wanted to give our babies strong names that started with the first letter of our names; J & B. Their middle names are a nod to both my mom and dad, Robin. Meet Mary and Ronald Matthews. Both babies are happy, healthy and we couldn’t be more in love with our little baby bubble!”

Since bringing her children home, Blank Koba said the experience has been “incredible.”

He said, “Mine and Joe’s life has been blessed and forever changed, something we both dreamed of for a long time.” “I’m so excited for this new chapter of my life with my new family.”

In July, Blank and her husband enjoyed a bee-themed baby shower with family and friends, and talked to PEOPLE exclusively about the event. “The shower was bumblebee themed, specifically a beehive, like the structure where bees raise their babies,” the mom-to-be said at the time.

At the event, her husband surprised her with a lovely gift for their two new members. “Joe surprised me by getting our initials J & B tattooed on her wedding finger, which also happen to be our twins’ initials, so it was a special moment for her to do that at our shower,” she said. People.

She also shared how she was feeling as she entered her third trimester. “Overall my pregnancy has been incredible. The first trimester was a little tough with the morning sickness, but once I got over that, the rest of my pregnancy was easy,” she said.

For more People news, be sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.

Source