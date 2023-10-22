Barbara Corcoran: Housing prices are 'about to go through the roof': Here's when

Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com

If you’re a prospective home buyer, you’re probably in a tough situation. Although you may be tempted to wait for interest rates to drop, if you wait too long, you could face rising home prices.

In a recent Fox Business interview, real estate entrepreneur and “Shark Tank” star Barbara Corcoran shared her predictions for when home prices will rise, how much she expects them to rise and more.

Lower interest rates will mean higher house prices

We are currently experiencing a “bottleneck” in the real estate market, but it won’t last forever, Corcoran said.

“Sellers don’t want to move out of their apartment or their house because they don’t want to incur higher interest rates,” he said, “and buyers are very scared.” [to buy] because they are getting less houses [for the price], So you have a standoff going on. But things are changing.”

Corcoran believes there will be a big change in the real estate market as interest rates drop.

“The moment interest rates go down, everything will collapse and prices will skyrocket,” he said. ,[Right now sellers are] To remain. But they won’t stick around if interest rates drop by two points.

“This is going to be a signal for everyone to come back and buy like crazy and house prices will [will likely] Increase by 20%,” he said. “We may have COVID [market] once again.”

Home prices and market trends will continue to vary greatly geographically

Although a recent report found that home prices saw an annual decline for the first time in 11 years, Corcoran said that has not been the case everywhere in the US.

“Prices are going down in coastal areas because houses are not cheap,” he said. “But if you look in the southwest, prices are rising. You have some cities where prices are increasing by 20% in six months.

Another area where prices will continue to rise is South Florida.

,[Home prices in South Florida] Still going up, and it’s one of the hottest markets,” Corcoran said. “People love Florida, and people are paying anything. I couldn’t figure it out – it’s not my cup of tea – but it’s working very, very well.”

Don’t expect a big decline in the housing market

Although we are facing an uncertain real estate market, Corcoran said we will not see a devastating housing market downturn like the one in 2008, due in large part to the subprime mortgage crisis.

“People [have] “There’s not much use of people’s hard-earned cash in the market,” he said. “There’s really no comparison now to what came before.”

The commercial real estate market will be very slow to recover (if it ever does).

Corcoran views the residential and commercial real estate markets as separate entities, and so the recovery of one does not mean there will be a recovery in the other. He believes it may take a long time for commercial real estate to pick up again.

“No one has the confidence to buy [commercial real estate] Now,” Corcoran said. “Nobody really believes this turn is going to come. People are staying at home. Our best offices in Midtown Manhattan are 50% filled, and in most major cities and even secondary cities, we have a 20% vacancy rate. Nobody wants to take that chance. I don’t see it turning around. “I think there’s going to be a little bloodshed before it gets better.”

Source: www.gobankingrates.com