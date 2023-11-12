Barbara Corcoran Almost Rejected Her Best Hire Because She Was Introverted: I ‘Had No Intention to Call Her’

Barbara Corcoran on ABC’s “Shark Tank.”

Barbara Corcoran almost missed her “best hire” ever – all because the prospective employee seemed too introverted.

“When I started my business [in 1973]”I needed people to join my real estate company. But I had very little to offer, and it was really hard to find good people,” the millionaire investor and real estate entrepreneur said in a recent TikTok video. Was.”

In went Esther Kaplan, who eventually became Corcoran’s business partner and longtime president of The Corcoran Group. But at the time, Kaplan didn’t seem like a good fit for the sales position she applied for, Corcoran said.

Corcoran said, “She was a thin woman wearing a short knitted suit with small pearl buttons, and spoke so softly that I could barely hear what she was saying.” “I had already learned that people who make big sales are usually loud and enthusiastic. So I handed Esther my card and I told her I would call her if anything opened up, I had no idea how to call her. Wasn’t the intention.”

Corcoran remembered seeing Kaplan taking the cards and placing them in a carefully arranged purse, with labeled divisions. The unexpected neatness and attention to detail appealed to Corcoran, he said.

“With a mindset like that, I knew I wanted my business in her purse,” Corcoran said. “I opened a position for him on the spot and told him I was eager to take him under my wing and teach him everything he needed to know to sell.”

The point for Kaplan was not to become a superstar salesperson, Corcoran said. Rather, it was to get Kaplan in the door — and to figure out how she could best help the company afterward. Corcoran said, “He had all the necessary qualities that I didn’t have, and two years later, we were running the business together.”

You don’t need to be an extrovert to be a great leader. According to bestselling author Susan Cain, introverts typically have three qualities that can help anyone excel in leadership roles:

A conservative and calculated approach to risk taking

high level of creativity

effective problem solving skills

Despite this, introverts often feel that they need to imitate stereotypical extroverted personalities in order to get ahead.

“The bias in our culture against introversion is so deep and profound, and we internalize it at such an early age,” Cain, herself an introvert, said in a 2012 “Talks at Google” lecture. She said introverts are “routinely overlooked” for leadership positions.

His challenge for workplaces: Create an environment where both behavioral styles can co-exist.

Cain said, “The two-tier structure of how we view personality leads to a colossal waste of talent, energy, and happiness.” “We need to adopt more of a yin and yang approach to balance between the two styles.”

In Kaplan’s case, he spent more than 20 years helping run The Corcoran Group, handling the filing systems, finances and legalities of the business. Corcoran oversaw public relations, advertising, marketing and recruiting, he said.

In 2000, Kaplan was succeeded as president and CEO by Pamela Liebman. The following year, Corcoran sold the company for $66 million.

