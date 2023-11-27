Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley joins GCA Advisory Board

ROTTERDAM/BRIDGETOWN, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Mottley has accepted the invitation of Ban Ki-moon, the 8th Secretary-General of the United Nations and Chair of the Global Board. Professor Patrick Verkooijen, CEO of the Adaptation Center (GCA) and GCA, will become a member of the Advisory Board.

Upon accepting the invitation, Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Mottley said:

“For those who are becoming more vulnerable to the impacts of climate change and for whom current systems are not working, the risks could not be greater. I look forward to working with the Global Center on Adaptation to ensure that governments engage more urgently to fix broken financial systems and meet their commitment to double adaptation finance by 2025.

Ban Ki-moon commended the Prime Minister’s work to reform the global financial system through the Bridgetown Initiative, which proposes the creation of new instruments and reform of existing institutions for climate resilience and the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Is:

“The Prime Minister is changing the status quo to ensure motley inclusivity and flexible finance will enable GCAs and climate vulnerable states to effectively address the climate crisis. I look forward to working closely with Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley at GCA to ensure that funding reaches those who need it most through our innovative and groundbreaking adaptation programs.

Professor Patrick Verkooijen, CEO of the Global Center on Adaptation, said:

“The world’s poorest and most climate-vulnerable nations are being trapped in a devastating debt and climate disaster trap. The economic cost of climate disasters in developing countries is projected to reach $580 billion per year by 2030. I look forward to working with Prime Minister Mottley to break this vicious cycle. We need far greater investment in climate resilience – money invested in climate adaptation today will reduce the costs of dealing with climate disasters tomorrow.

