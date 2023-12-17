Barack Obama's Advice for Getting a Fast Promotion at Work Is Actually Perfect

Former President Barack Obama’s commitment to workers in the United States goes far beyond LinkedIn interviews and campaign promises. His work as president fundamentally changed the landscape of working-class conditions for hundreds of thousands of people.

From raising the minimum wage to changing labor standards and conditions, former President Obama’s commitment to work culture almost outweighs his charisma and humble nature.

All of his regulatory work has proven important, but he also makes time to speak directly to employees through mediums like podcasts, YouTube videos, and even a TikTok or two.

In a LinkedIn series with editor-in-chief Daniel Roth, Obama discusses the rapidly changing work environment for many Americans and how to find meaning in work, create alignment between work and your personal life, and maximize your value as an employee. Advised. Healthy way.

Obama reveals his advice for making yourself an attractive employee and increasing your chances of promotion and job stability.

Studies on job stability have shown that 2023 is a year of unprecedented layoffs. The number of laid off employees tripled compared to 2022.

Career coach Chris Donnelly shares Obama’s advice about the working landscape for Americans today and agrees that making yourself an attractive employee can increase your chances of promotion and reduce the threat of unexpected layoffs. .

“No matter how small the problem,” Obama said of his ideal employee, “I’m looking for somebody who will say ‘Let me take care of it.’ If you take the attitude of ‘No matter what the problem is… I can handle it and I can do it.’

Making yourself trustworthy and ‘easy to work with’ can increase your chances of getting a promotion at work.

Obama shared how to maximize your efficiency as a working American, saying, “You have to learn how to get things done.” No matter what kind of work you do, your boss and coworkers shouldn’t worry about delegating work to you.

The more efficient and reliable you are at doing your job, the more valuable you will be to an employer who wants to maximize their productivity.

“I’ve seen people who are very good at describing problems, very sophisticated at explaining why something went wrong,” but, Obama explained, these were the people who were often responsible for “getting the job done.” Were saved.

“Whatever is assigned to you, you’re getting it done,” he said of young people’s eagerness to attract attention in the workplace. “People will see that you are someone who wants to get things done.”

In addition to just sharing advice for promotions, Obama offered plenty of other career advice for employees at all different stages of their lives, including where to invest your energy, how to shift your mindset to find meaningful work, and navigating What’s the best way to create workplace culture?

Obama’s Netflix series ‘Working: What We Do All Day’ highlighted the reality of working people in the United States, both their struggles and successes.

In its limited series run from May, Obama’s Netflix series “Working: What We Do All Day” was a real-life illustration of the advice he shared in this interview. Following people from different walks of life, they shared personal perspectives on the nature of employment in the United States today.

“We may not think about it, but we are all part of something bigger than any one,” Obama shared in the Netflix series. “Work is one of the forces that unites us.”

Focusing on the personal stories of many American workers, Obama skillfully highlights the reality of employment today, highlighting the intersectional struggles, successes, and perspectives that define our daily lives.

The troubling story of the gap between high paying jobs and the working class was revealed through the story of the pursuit of happiness, and although many tried to climb the “corporate ladder” to find some comfort and security, they Lost your opportunity due to reasons outside yourself. Skill.

So, while Obama offered several tips for making yourself a valuable employee in his LinkedIn interview with Roth, his attitude toward the working environment wasn’t so black-and-white. The reality, according to the former POTUS, was that you could be the best employee and most valuable asset to a company, and still find yourself missing opportunities, taken advantage of, and looking for work elsewhere.

Other career coaches joined Obama in offering advice on reducing stagnation in the workplace.

LinkedIn creator Tord Glad Nordahl shared a post that reflects the unpredictability of our working environment. “When you build your name and your reputation in your field… you become easily billable. It’s easy to use you and make money from you,” he wrote, adding, “As long as you are irreplaceable to the company, you will be stuck where you are.”

Although you may have better job security than a coworker who works slightly less than you, you won’t have the opportunity to advance in the company unless there is someone else who can do your work and take your place. Could.

Becoming a mentor to another employee can help exemplify your work ethic, but it can also create room for promotion in your future, “One of the biggest career killers is striving for success by keeping information to yourself. Is.”

As Obama noted, many people are too eager to take on new projects and overload themselves with work. If you can teach someone else to do the work you do while keeping your “knowledge and understanding of that work” to yourself, you are more likely to get a promotion.

YourTango related stories:

Natasha, known as @natisworking on TikTok, shared advice on being “irreplaceable and non-promotable” in the workplace. He explained, “The whole appearance of being irreplaceable is a trap… Why should they promote you when they don’t have anyone else who can take your place?”

Natasha explained, being unique and being irreplaceable are two different things. “You can be unique, have your own style, and be someone who inspires others without being irreplaceable.”

Having a mentor or coach can provide greater value to the company, as well as secure your chances for growth. He suggested sharing wealth with knowledge but keeping your unique style close to your heart.

Don’t let companies or your manager keep you in the same position without increasing your salary, just because you are the only person capable of handling the work. You are worth more than being irreplaceable.

Zayda Slabcorn is a news and entertainment writer at YourTango who focuses on pop culture analysis and human interest stories.

Source: www.yourtango.com