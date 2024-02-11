Banner results from ExxonMobil and Chevron: Which is the better dividend stock to buy now?

On 2 February, ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) and beam (NYSE: CVX) reported its fourth quarter and full year 2023 results. This was the second best year for both companies in the last decade (the best year was 2022 when Brent crude oil prices averaged more than $100 per barrel).

Chevron jumped just 3% on the news, while Exxon fell 0.4%. Zoom out, and Exxon is up 115% over the past three years, compared to Chevron’s 71.1%. Here’s what you need to know to determine which dividend stock is best for you.

Thrives at $80 Brent

Exxon and Chevron’s incredible performance in 2022 resulted from high oil prices and supply/demand imbalance. The increased earnings helped both companies improve their balance sheets and accelerate their investments. But this is not the kind of year investors should expect under normal circumstances.

In 2023, Brent crude oil prices average well below $82 per barrel. And yet, Exxon and Chevron still generated operating cash flow that they used to support their operations, capital expenditures and long-term investments, and to return cash to shareholders through dividends and buybacks. But is $80 Brent a reasonable expectation in the coming years?

The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) expects crude oil prices to decline over the next two years:

We estimate that average annual crude oil prices in 2024 and 2025 will be close to their 2023 average as we expect global supply and demand of petroleum liquids to remain relatively balanced over the next two years. We expect Brent crude oil prices to average $82 per barrel (b) in 2024 and $79/b in 2025, while in 2023 it will average $82/b. We expect West Texas Intermediate to be priced slightly lower but generally follow the same path.

I take EIA predictions seriously because unpredictable market conditions and geopolitical tensions can derail even the best forecasters. But if the prediction comes true, it will be music to music for Exxon and Chevron. At the very least, it provides the green light to boost production, which both companies are doing through their organic growth as well as acquisitions.

Exxon plans to close its $59.5 billion acquisition leading natural resources In Q2, its Permian Basin production increased significantly. Chevron’s $53 billion acquisition hess The closure is also expected later this year and will boost Chevron’s international production, namely offshore Guyana.

2023 proved both companies could thrive at $80 Brent. Exxon earned $36.1 billion in free cash flow (FCF), paid $14.9 in dividends, bought back $17.4 billion in stock, and reduced its debt position from $40.6 billion to $37.5 billion. Similarly, Chevron earned $19.8 billion in FCF, paid $11.3 billion in dividends, bought back $14.9 billion in stock, and reduced its debt from $23.3 billion to $20.8 billion. Chevron used some of its cash reserves on the balance sheet to fund its capital-return program, but that’s absolutely OK because it still has $8.2 billion in cash and relatively little debt.

Two big capital-return programs

Exxon spent 7.6% more on buybacks and dividends in 2023 than in 2022. But Chevron boosted its capital return program to 17.9% through 2023, including a massive 31.9% increase in buybacks. As a ratio of capital returns to buybacks, ExxonMobil’s $32.4 billion represents 8% of its market cap, while Chevron’s $26.3 billion represents 9.3% of its market cap. In other words, if both companies did zero buybacks and used all the money on dividends, Exxon would gain 8% and Chevron would gain 9.3%.

Of course, this is completely hypothetical. But it shows that Chevron is executing a relatively larger capital-return program than Exxon.

growing dividend

Chevron is not only supporting a greater capital-return program than Exxon, but it is also growing its dividend at a faster rate.

cvx dividend chart

As you can see in the chart, Chevron has grown its dividend at more than twice the rate of Exxon over the past five years.

In Q4, Exxon increased its dividend from $0.91 per share to $0.95 per share, the 41st consecutive annual increase. On February 2, Chevron announced an 8% dividend increase, its 37th consecutive annual increase.

Taking into account advance dividends of $6.52 per share for Chevron and $3.80 per share for Exxon, Chevron’s yield is 4.3% compared to 3.7% for Exxon.

Two Top Tier Oil Stocks to Buy Right Now

Chevron’s record year of capital returns and Exxon’s industry-leading earnings make both stocks attractive right now. Chevron’s Hess acquisition will allow it to join Exxon drilling offshore Guyana. Both companies have diversified their upstream portfolio and downstream business is also flourishing.

I liked Chevron more than Exxon, primarily because Exxon was spending aggressively while operating a leveraged balance sheet. But now that the leverage has come down, I see both companies on more equal footing.

Chevron stands out as a more conservative choice. I don’t expect it to be as aggressive as Exxon. Chevron CEO Mike Wirth has an excellent track record of remaining disciplined when seeking extreme expansion. It’s been growing its dividend faster than Exxon, which I expect to continue. And Chevron’s yield is higher.

Meanwhile, Exxon’s upstream portfolio is slightly better, primarily because it is already producing offshore Guyana, and its Permian position is above Pioneer’s lower production costs and premium acres. I also expect Exxon to be more aggressive with its spending. Although it is a little riskier than Chevron, it is still a well-run diversified company. And because the balance sheet is in such good shape, Exxon is not as vulnerable as it used to be.

The price-to-earnings ratio is also bumpy, with Chevron at 13.4 compared to Exxon’s 11.5. For most investors, buying a 50/50 split of both stocks is probably the best move. But if you are choosing only one, it will come down to priority depending on the factors discussed.

