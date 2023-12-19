Banks will be obliged to reimburse scam victims up to £415,000 under new rules

Mobile phone

Banks will be forced to reimburse scam victims up to £415,000 from next year, the Payments Systems Regulator (PSR) announced on Tuesday.

Thousands of people have lost their savings in recent years due to authorized push payment (APP) fraud, when a scammer tricks someone into transferring money from their bank account.

According to data from trade body UK Finance, criminals stole £239 million through app fraud in the first half of 2023 alone, compared to a fifth of cases in the same period a year earlier.

The new requirements, which will come into effect from October 7, 2024, will make it mandatory for payment firms to reimburse APP fraud victims. However, not all consumers will be eligible.

Firms will be allowed to deny reimbursement to victims in four cases: if they ignored warning messages from their banks, failed to promptly notify their bank about suspected fraud, did not share information with their bank. that could help them assess the claim or not Agree to report details of the fraud to the police.

The exception will not apply if the victim of the fraud was vulnerable. Additionally, the onus will be on the bank to prove that the victim of the scam acted with “gross negligence”. Therefore, the PSR said it expects only a small number of cases will be subject to this exception.

The cost of reimbursement will be shared 50-50 percent between the sending and receiving firms.

PSR’s Chris Hemsley said: “Our approach encourages banks and other payments firms to prevent APP fraud, while ensuring that victims are protected in a consistent manner.”

October 2024 was the “earliest” the requirement could be implemented, the PSR said, to give companies enough time to train staff and change the way they deal with APP scams.

However, some consumer groups argued that the October start date would leave victims without additional protection for too long.

Industry body, Innovate Finance, said that while it believed consumers should be adequately protected from APP fraud, it was concerned about how the new rules could impact the payments industry.

A spokesperson said: “Unfortunately, the PSR has decided to adopt rules that set an upper limit of £415,000 for reimbursement, protecting the wealthiest in society, at the expense of UK payment firms, Who will be made fully accountable.

“Due to higher overall costs, it is also likely that the vast majority of consumers will pay more for the protection of the most affluent.

“Despite multiple rounds of consultation the PSR failed to take board feedback from across the industry on the potential impact that setting such a high limit would have on payments firms, leading to the loss of future investment in the sector, and at worst The situation is causing companies to fail due to excessive reimbursement costs.

“This could ultimately harm competition and innovation in the UK payments sector in the future.”

Paul Davis, TSB’s director of fraud prevention, said: “Having long campaigned for a higher level of fraud protection for consumers, these new rules will make a huge difference to the many innocent scam victims of other banks who currently Facing it.” A lottery while trying to get your money back.

“However, it is important that social media and telecoms companies introduce much-needed anti-fraud measures to prevent fraud.”

