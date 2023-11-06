This new white paper is a timely resource that highlights the evolving and dynamic financial landscape of financial services and addresses key topics shaping change in the MENA region.

SINGAPORE, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Arab Financial Services (AFS) and Brancus are thrilled to unveil an enlightening white paper that offers a comprehensive exploration of the future of financial services in the MENA region, with a primary focus on open Attention has been given. Banking and Open Finance. Entitled “The Future of Financial Services and Trust in the MENA Region”, this white paper serves as a lighthouse guiding the financial industry through the transformative landscape of Open Banking and beyond.

The future of financial services and trust in the MENA region (PRNewsfoto/Brankas)

(PRNewsPhoto/Brancas)

Some key insights from the white paper:

Global Impact of Open Banking: As of August 2023, more than 65 countries have adopted Open Finance, driving financial innovation around the world.

MENA region’s open banking pace: The MENA region is set for an open banking breakout period in 2023-2025, with countries such as Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates leading the way.

Evolution from Open Banking to Open Finance: Countries such as Australia, India, Brazil and the UK are expanding data sharing mandates to non-banking sectors while introducing open finance and open economy.

Opportunities for Financial Institutions: Open Banking offers banks various avenues to innovate and drive digital transformation while addressing readiness levels.

Collaboration for maximum impact: The success of Open Banking depends on industry-wide collaboration with key players, including data aggregators, payment processors, cybersecurity firms, and identity verification entities.

The white paper reveals compelling monetization strategies for Open Banking, including premium APIs such as Emirates NBD’s top-end banking service, BaaS APIs that enable brands such as Banque Saudi Franci to provide financial services, and Mashreq Bank’s Including cutting-edge markets like fintech and partnerships with startups. ,

“To truly harness the transformative power of open banking, banks must evolve beyond ticking regulatory boxes. The real journey begins when we shift our focus from mere compliance to leading in innovation, creating new paradigms. “It’s about proactively shaping the future, not just reacting to it.” Todd Schweitzer, CEO – Brancas

Trust is paramount in Open Banking. The white paper highlights key levers for building a trust-centric Open Banking ecosystem, including authentication, API security, privacy standards, and more. The MENA region emerged as a beacon of confidence in the financial sector in the 2023 Statista survey. Among the 32 countries surveyed, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) achieved notable ranks. 5th, 7th and 10th respectively. Such rankings not only underline the intrinsic trust placed by customers in their financial institutions in these countries, but also highlight the deep relationships and rapport the banks have built with their customers over the years.

“Open Banking is not just a technology trend; it is the foundation of tomorrow’s B2B financial landscape in MENA. From seamless integration of payroll systems and seamless management of supplier invoices to instant execution of employee reimbursements, Open Banking brings game-changing opportunities. As financial industry leaders, our vision must be focused not only on adapting, but also on reshaping the financial landscape of tomorrow.” Samir Soliman, CEO – Arab Financial Services

The white paper is a great resource for financial institutions, fintech innovators and industry professionals wishing to navigate the dynamic and evolving landscape of Open Banking and Open Finance in the MENA region.

To access and download the entire white paper, please visit: https://resources.brankas.com/future-of-financial-services-trust-mena-region

About Brancus

Brancas is a leading global open finance technology provider. We provide API-based solutions, data and payment solutions to financial service providers (such as banks, lenders and e-wallets) and online businesses. Brancas partners with banks to build and manage their open finance infrastructure, producing APIs for real-time payments, identity and data, opening new accounts, remittances and more. With Brancus’s secure Open Banking technology, online businesses, fintech companies, and digital banks can use Brancus API to create new digital experiences for their users.

visit www.brankas.com Learn more and join the conversation Linkedin ,

About AFS

Arab Financial Services was formed in 1984 to provide payments products, services and expertise to banks and merchant groups and provide customized payments solutions in an increasingly diverse, disruptive and dynamic payments ecosystem.

Key to the company’s growing and continued success was an executive team determined to invest in the most modern, leading-edge technologies. AFS is owned by a total of 37 banks and financial institutions and serves more than 60 clients in more than 20 countries across the MEA.

Today, AFS is the region’s leading digital payments solutions provider and fintech enabler, regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain.

AFS’s innovative approach to the provision of financial services is evidenced by a range of leading payment services that include card processing services, merchant acquisition, fintech solutions and an impressive range of value added services.

The emphasis that AFS places on innovation has established the company as a driving market force, offering a rich portfolio of payment solutions including digital mobile wallets, customer-oriented merchant acquiring services; Al Rateb, Bahrain’s leading digital payroll solution, global contact center and much more.

Trusted by businesses across the region, AFS has been recognized as “Best Payment Solutions Provider – Bahrain” by MEA Finance Awards 2022, “Best New Payment Solutions Provider for MSME Business Bahrain 2022” by Global Business Magazine, “Leading Payments Recognized as “Innovator Bahrain 2022”. “Best Payment Solutions Provider Bahrain 2022” by Global Business Outlook and by Global Banking & Finance Review.

visit www.afs.com.bh Learn more and join the conversation Linkedin ,

Media Contact: Yiyang Teo, [email protected]

Decision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/banks-look-to-api-monetization-in-new-white-paper-on-the-future-of -open-banking-in-the-mena-region-301977244.html

Source Brancas

Source: www.bing.com