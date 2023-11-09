'Banks aren't even banking anymore': Customer criticizes Chase Bank for refusing to deposit loose change

When is money not money? According to some big banks, this happens when it comes to loose change. Although policy varies from institution to institution, many of the largest banks in the US do not accept “pocket change”. They only accept pennies, nickels, dimes and quarters if they are properly wrapped in a paper wrapper.

That’s what real estate agent Ryan McBay discovered a few days ago when he tried to deposit his loose change at Chase Bank. In a video posted to TikTok on Saturday, McBay revealed that when he asked if Chase would deposit his four dollars into his account for free, Taylor told him no.

In the video, which has been viewed 1.7 million times as of publication, McBay explains his frustration by showing his viewers a bag full of coins. The caption reads, “Chase Bank refused to deposit my money. “They don’t take change?”

McBay knew he would have to wrap a portion of his money in a paper roll, but a teller told him the bank could not take the remaining four dollars in unwrapped money. (Dime paper rolls are only available in $5 amounts).

“Chase Bank’s policy is to have no loose change at all,” he told his audience. “They’ll give you change, but they won’t take any change.”

“I said, ‘What if it was only twenty cents?’ He said, ‘No, they won’t take change. I don’t know why but what the hell? Someone explain it to me,’ he asked. ‘Why won’t they take it?’

“We’ve finally reached the day that even banks won’t take cash,” Brett Brian (@bretbrian) wrote in the comments section, echoing McBay’s irritation.

“Don’t take legal tender of my money to put into my account? then i’m closing [the] Create an account before going out,” another viewer added.

Although banks cannot refuse to accept any form of legal tender as payment, there is no regulation that prevents them from refusing any form of tender for deposits. Automated coin counting machines can be expensive, and even with automation, the process takes time, so many national banks no longer offer this service.

According to Bitkan.com, Chase’s current policy is to only accept rolled coins. The Daily Dot has contacted Chase via email for a statement.

In a follow-up video, McBay revealed that he turned the coins around and presented them at another Chase Bank branch, where they were accepted. However, the teller told him that if the branch was busy, he would not accept change.

Bankrate.com recommends seeking help from smaller institutions to cash in your change, stating, “Many large banks have phased out their coin-counting services in recent years, but regional banks Or credit unions that offer coin exchange may do so at no cost.” For customers. There may be a small charge for non-customers to use the bank’s coin-counting services.”

Many commentators on McBay’s original video agreed.

Don (@narfariously_sassy) wrote, “Shoot my credit union took containers of money from us and put it in their counter machine and gave us the cash back.”

Another said, “Credit unions are the way to go!”

