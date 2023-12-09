In 2017, metallurgical coal was dumped at a dump in Ceredo, West Virginia. Climate groups are pressuring banks to stop financing the energy source, which is used to heat blast furnaces in the steel making process.

Luke Charrett/Bloomberg

Sustainable finance advocates are pressuring five of the six largest US banks to stop financing metallurgical coal, an emissions-heavy energy source used to heat blast furnaces in the steelmaking process.

In a letter to banks on Thursday, climate groups called for commitments to “end all dedicated financial services” for the development and expansion of metallurgical coal projects and related infrastructure.

Metallurgical coal contains a higher amount of carbon, as well as ash and moisture, than thermal coal, which is typically used to generate electricity.

Climate groups argue that banks should include metallurgical coal in their phaseout plans and increase lending to “key enabling sectors” for the “transition” of the steel industry.

“It is essential that other energy sources for both steelmaking and power generation are identified and that all coal remains in the ground,” the letter said.

The letter was signed by 67 climate organizations globally, including Banktrack, Rainforest Action Network and the Sierra Club, and was sent to 50 large financial institutions around the world.

The US-based recipients were Bank of America, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase and Morgan Stanley. Those five banks have provided a combined $29.6 billion to finance metallurgical coal projects since 2016, according to the papers.

BofA, Citigroup and Morgan Stanley declined to comment. Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan did not respond to requests for comment.

one in march report Citi committed to reduce the carbon exposure of its loan portfolio across four sectors by 2030: steel, auto manufacturing, commercial real estate and thermal coal mining.

For the steel industry, the City is committed to reaching a score of zero, which is the best possible score under the Sustainable Steel Principles, a reporting framework developed by the Rocky Mountain Institute, a non-profit organization that focuses on decarbonization efforts. Is concentrated.

The City had previously committed to reducing emissions from thermal coal mining by 90% by 2030, based on a 2021 baseline.

JPMorgan Chase has set a 2030 target to reduce 30% of its emissions related to the steel industry based on a 2019 baseline. BofA, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley have not set a 2030 target for reducing their portfolio emissions from the steel industry.

Ariana Christe, who leads the steel campaign at Industrious Labs, one of the sustainable finance groups that signed the letter, said metallurgical coal remains a “blind spot” for the finance industry.

“If the U.S. banking industry and the global banking industry continue to support and enable the steel industry to depend on this old fossil fuel, the future of green steel will remain out of reach,” Christe said in an interview.

Activists are targeting not only banks, but also the steel industry, saying steel production must be decarbonized or phased out to help meet commitments to prevent the worst impacts of climate change. should be done.

Over the past decade, climate activists have pressured banks and other companies to stop funding greenhouse gas-emitting industries and to provide greater transparency about their carbon footprint.

Source: www.bing.com