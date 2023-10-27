According to American Banker’s Innovation Readiness Survey, bankers show great interest in advanced AI as well as a daunting list of challenges.

Artificial intelligence is a top priority for banks, but implementing the technology can be slow as due diligence, potential regulation and limited resources hinder the process.

Banks believe that AI and machine learning are the technologies most likely to provide competitive edge in the next two years. According to recent research by Arizant , parent company of American Banker. However, while technology is a topic of discussion, less than 30% of respondents in the Arizant survey named chatbots or generative AI as key to their strategies.

in American Banker AI summit last week Amir Madjlesi, banking industry consultant at Salesforce, said on a panel that large customers have allocated resources to invest in AI.

“In this environment where capital expectations are rising, the fight for deposits is real,” he said. “I guess it’s a reality check, we can’t do all the things. But gosh, if we don’t start, we’ll be so far behind that irrelevance might even be a problem.”

Additionally, although banks are more excited about AI than other technologies, the enthusiasm is not very high. According to Arizant research, 20% of banks named AI or machine learning as the technology they are most excited about, and 15% listed generative AI and chatbots. Legal and consulting experts have said banks are hesitant to deploy the technology because of the risks and potential federal regulation.

Christine Livingston, managing director and leader of AI at Protiviti, said in an August interview Nearly all banks are evaluating AI opportunities, but few have begun to implement the emerging technology in a meaningful way. major banks prefer JPMorgan Chase , Goldman Sachs And Morgan Stanley is able to execute AI strategies, but smaller banks struggle to access the talent and technology needed for similar innovation.

Even technology leaders at large regional banks expressed the importance of ease of innovation. Michelle Grimm, Fifth Third’s senior director of conversational AI, said at the AI ​​Summit that the institute is focused on “crawl” before “walk” with generative AI. The bank is testing the technology on internal use such as writing job descriptions for recruitment purposes.

“We are a bank and risk is always top of mind,” Grimm said during a panel. “People immediately want to say, ‘No, we can’t do that.’ But we’re trying to say, ‘What can we do then?’ How do we make people comfortable? [enough] To allow us to take some of these use cases that are growing rapidly and say…we can try this with these controls.”

Ivon Mallet, an attorney at Loeb & Loeb, said in an interview in September Banks are trying to implement AI that takes future regulation into account, and remains compliant with existing rules on anti-discrimination and data privacy.

“The challenge right now is that there’s a lot of talk about AI regulation, but there hasn’t really been a lot of traction or movement,” Mallett said. “So sitting in the bank role, I’m really thinking about the policies and regulations that are already in place, and how AI impacts them.”

Limited resources also restrict banks’ path to innovation. Forty percent of respondents to a recent survey by American Banker cited limited resources as their biggest challenge. Vendors and fintech partners are critical in bridging the gap of emerging technologies, especially among smaller banks.

At American Banker’s AI Summit last week, Thomas Novak, chief deposit and payments officer at Visions Federal Credit Union, said the institution doesn’t have the bandwidth for internal development. He said that since credit unions depend on partnerships, asking questions about the fintech’s data and AI models is important for due diligence.

Protiviti’s Livingston said in September that it was essential that banks allocate resources to support innovation.

“I think everybody is going to need to do that, or they’re going to be out of the game,” Livingston said. “You need to identify or deploy the appropriate resources to support and sustain these innovations. It’s going to be part of your core infrastructure in your core technology stack. And I think without AI It will be very difficult, if not impossible, to compete as a core part of your enterprise architecture.”

