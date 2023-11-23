Bankruptcy law and charging order law once again collide

Bankruptcy law treats LLC interests poorly getty

In just a relatively short 25 years, the limited liability company (LLC) has become the preferred entity for almost all purposes, with the sole significant exception of publicly traded companies. The more popular LLCs have become, the more likely it is that a debtor who initiates a bankruptcy case will keep the LLC’s interest as an asset. One problem with this is that the current Bankruptcy Code resembles many acts from the 1980s, with amendments in 1994 and 2005 – all of which were before LLCs really became popular. The result is that there is no specific provision in the Bankruptcy Code dealing with a debtor’s LLC interests, meaning that debtors, creditors, trustees, and bankruptcy courts must rely on other parts of bankruptcy law in special cases to deal with LLC interests. Will have to be added together. Inevitably, this has led to substantial confusion, conflicting opinions, clearly erroneous opinions, and opinions reaching the correct result through flawed reasoning. Today, we consider one of the latter.

Direct Biologics LLC is a Wyoming entity in which Dr. Kenneth Pettin had an approximately 2.5% membership interest. For whatever reason, Pettin filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, and a bankruptcy trustee was appointed. The trustee first tried to sell the interest, but there was a provision in the LLC’s operating agreement that prevented this, so instead the trustee filed a motion to enjoin and foreclose (foreclose) the charged interest. Pettin protested, and the trustees then held an auction for the interest recovered. Pettin then appealed to the Bankruptcy Appellate Panel of the US Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals, which then published an opinion in Pettin v. Direct Biologics, LLC (In re Pettin), 2023 WL 7648619 (BAP 10th Cir., November 15, 2023). ), which I will explain next.

Pettin’s appeal was primarily that when he filed for bankruptcy, the trustee immediately got an automatic lien on his LLC interest, creating essentially a second lien on the LLC interest through a charging order for the trustee. It was unnecessary to take. But why would Pettin care?

This is because the automatic lien in favor of the trustee on the debtor’s property, which is created upon the debtor’s bankruptcy filing, will be extinguished when the bankruptcy case is closed. In contrast, a charging order lien will survive the case of bankruptcy and thus effectively amount to what is known as subsequent petition Lien. Pettin argued that if the latter occurred he would effectively not have the “fresh start” that is the primary goal of bankruptcy in the first place, because his LLC interest would still be affected by the liens of the lien purchaser at the foreclosure auction. , That purchaser will still have superior rights over Pettin in any distributions made by the LLC after Pettin emerges from bankruptcy.

The court held that both a lien created in favor of the trustee at the commencement of the bankruptcy case, known as a § 544 lien, and a charging order lien, are both forms of judicial liens (consensual liens, like UCC liens. To be separated from). However, the court disagreed with Pettin that if a trustee receives a charging order lien it amounts to a “new” post-petition lien, as Pettin had argued. Because the trustee can take advantage of state law, and Wyoming law (which applies to LLCs) allows charging order liens, it was reasonable for the trustee to take advantage of state law remedies through charging. Use the powers of. Order Lien. So, on this basis, Pettin lost.

Analysis

While the court reaches the correct conclusion here, which is that Petten’s stake in the LLC can be sold, the logic employed by the court is a matter of serious question. As will be shown, the court conducts a “Chicago to Detroit via Miami” type of analysis when there is a more simple and direct route.

The interest in an LLC is in the nature of the contractual right to payment. When a debtor applies for bankruptcy, that contractual right to payment becomes part of the debtor’s bankruptcy estate and is thus effectively owned by the trustee. The trustee may then sell the interest at a trustee’s auction like any other property of the debtor. This is a direct “Chicago to Detroit” route, and it is a great mystery why this route was not used by the trustees and courts.

Note that in any case, what anyone – whether a trustee, a creditor, or a buyer at an auction – can receive from the debtor is the debtor’s “assignable interest,” meaning the debtor’s right to distributions. This means that if the entire process is followed till the conclusion of the auction, the buyer gets nothing more than a source of income. This income stream is a distribution from the LLC, but does not give the purchaser any more rights or powers, because such purchaser ceases to be more than one property sharer Of the debtor’s interest.

The path to Miami may be different when the debtor has an interest in an LLC. executor, which basically means that a member still has to do something for the LLC to be entitled to distributions. In that situation, § 365, which deals with executory contracts, comes into play and the path to extinguishing the trustee’s interest will become more complicated. But that does not seem to be the case here, and small interests (like the 2.5% interest here) are usually in the nature of non-performing Contracts where the debtor’s right to distributions is already vested (typically, making his investment in the LLC in the first place).

So why did the trustee and the court take such a long route? Well, we don’t really know their thinking other than what’s stated in this opinion, but I would suggest that bankruptcy people (not business law people) still have basic misconceptions about the structure of LLCs and how they should Just like corporations look at what equity ownership actually is, which is a derivative of partnership law which is itself a bundle of contractual obligations. When a debtor holds shares in a corporation, those shares are easily liquidated by the trustee, end of story. But as seen when one deals with an LLC, the rights held by the debtor are a contractual right to payment, much closer to a royalty interest as a bankruptcy estate.

So this probably won’t be the last opinion where the bankruptcy court goes from Chicago to Detroit by way of Miami.