Bankrupt SmileDirectClub shuts down, says its 'Lifetime Smile Guarantee' has been canceled - but Smile Pay users are expected to keep paying

SmileDirectClub is closing — just months after the struggling teeth-straightening company filed for bankruptcy protection.

In Friday’s announcement, SmileDirectClub said it had “made the incredibly difficult decision to cease its global operations, effective immediately.”

This leaves existing customers in limbo. The Nashville, Tennessee, company said SmileDirectClub’s aligner treatment is no longer available through its telehealth platform, while consumers are urged to consult their local dentist for further treatment. The company’s customer care support has also stopped.

The company said customers whose orders have not yet shipped have been canceled and the “Lifetime Smile Guarantee” no longer exists. SmileDirectClub apologized for the inconvenience and said additional information regarding refund requests would come “after the next steps in the bankruptcy process and any additional measures customers can take have been determined.”

SmileDirectClub also said that Smile Pay customers are expected to continue paying, which will lead to confusion and frustration online. When contacted by associated Press Asked for additional information Monday, a spokesperson said the company could not comment further.

SmileDirectClub filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in late September. At the time, the company reported debt of approximately $900 million. On Friday, the company said that despite months of searching, it could not find a partner willing to bring in enough capital to keep the company afloat.

When SmileDirectClub went public in 2019, the company was valued at approximately $8.9 billion. But its stock soon declined and declined in value over time, as the company proved unprofitable year after year and faced numerous legal battles. In 2022, SmileDirectClub reported a loss of $86.4 million.

SmileDirectClub, which has served more than 2 million people since its founding in 2014, once marketed clear dental aligners (as a faster and more affordable alternative to braces) to consumers through direct mail and major retailers. ) promised to revolutionize the oral care industry. But the company has also faced opposition from within and outside the medical community.

Last year, the District of Columbia Attorney General’s office sued SmileDirectClub for “unfair and deceptive” practices — accusing the company of manipulating online reviews and non-disclosures to prevent customers from reporting negative experiences to regulators. Was accused of illegal use of agreements. SmileDirectClub denied the allegations, but agreed to a June settlement agreement that required the company to release more than 17,000 customers from NDAs and pay DC $500,000.

The British Dental Association has also been critical about SmileDirectClub and such remote orthodontics – pointing to cases of advanced gum disease provided with aligners, misdiagnosis risks and more. Post On X, this platform was previously known as Twitter.

The British Dental Association said, “It should not have gone bankrupt to protect patients from harm.” wrote, as well as calling on UK regulators to increase security. “Dentists have to do something when these providers offer completely inappropriate treatments.”

Source: fortune.com