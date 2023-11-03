Sam Bankman-Fried has spent the last few months behind bars awaiting the conclusion of his blockbuster criminal trial. After his conviction, he faces decades more.

Former federal prosecutors estimate that the fallen FTX founder will face at least 20 years in prison. It would be a harsher sentence than defendants in some other recent high-profile white-collar cases, including Elizabeth Holmes, who was convicted of defrauding Theranos Inc. He was sentenced last November to more than 11 years in prison for defrauding investors.

On the high end, federal sentencing guidelines could recommend a life sentence for Bankman-Fried. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan has been critical of the guidelines and has often given more lenient sentences in previous cases before his court. But Bankman-Fried did herself no favors by demeaning the judge, both before and during the trial.

Former federal prosecutor Sarah Krissoff, a member of Cozen O’Connor’s white-collar defense team, said, “The central question given the scope of this fraud: Is this for the rest of his life, or only for the duration of the rest of his life.” ” and investigation group.

A federal jury in the U.S. District of New York for the Southern District of New York found Bankman-Fried guilty of seven counts of fraud and conspiracy after a month-long trial. Manhattan U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said after the verdict that Bankman-Fried had committed one of the largest financial frauds in American history.

Bankman-Fried was returned to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where she has been held since August. Sentencing was scheduled for March.

Bankman-Fried’s actions

Bankman-Fried has been at odds with a judge several times since his arrest in the Bahamas last December.

Kaplan said during the July hearing that the FTX founder “has shown a willingness and a willingness to take the risk of crossing the line in an effort to reach it, no matter where that line is.”

The following month, Kaplan revoked Bankman-Fried’s bail after the crypto mogul leaked to reporters the private writings of Caroline Ellison—the sister of FTX’s hedge fund, Alameda Research CEO and Bankman-Fried’s ex-girlfriend. Concerns were also raised by the judge that he could use virtual private networks and encrypted apps to communicate with witnesses.

“It’s one thing to fight your case,” Krissoff said. It’s another thing to do what he’s done in the months since he was arrested.”

Bankman-Freed’s testimony may also factor into the judge’s sentencing. Over three days, Bankman-Fried denied defrauding FTX customers, describing herself and others at Alameda as inexperienced in running a business.

The decision not to testify backfired for another high-profile defendant in September, when a federal judge in Manhattan ruled that former Rep. Stephen Buyer (R-Ind.) lied on the stand in his insider trading trial. The judge increased the sentence and sentenced Buyer to 22 months in prison.

Judge Richard Berman said, “Although defendant Buyer had every right to testify, he was also obligated to tell the truth.”

During closing arguments on November 1, prosecutor Nicholas Ross told jurors that Bankman-Fried lied on the witness stand. Kaplan—who sat through the trial for several weeks and heard all of the prosecution’s evidence against Bankman-Fried—might have reached a similar conclusion.

“At least 20 years in prison, that would be my prediction,” if the judge found that Bankman-Fried had been dishonest when testifying, Renato Mariotti, a partner at Brian Cave Leighton Paisner LLP and former federal prosecutor, said in a statement before the trial. Said in the interview.

towards minimum

Judges are required to consider the federal guidelines when sentencing, but are not required to follow them.

Mariotti said the suggested prison term for Bankman-Fried, who is accused of a billion-dollar fraud, would likely be “sky high”, given the amount of money involved.

The lower end of sentencing guidelines could be 30 years in prison, depending partly on how much financial damage the judge finds Bankman-Fried responsible for. The longest recommended term could be equivalent to life imprisonment.

Before the trial, Kaplan warned Bankman-Fried that if convicted she “could face a very long sentence”. Krissoff said he expected the government to argue that Bankman-Fried should spend the rest of her life in prison.

Prosecutors may try to draw parallels to Bernie Madoff, who was sentenced in 2009 to 150 years in prison for running a Ponzi scheme that lost billions of dollars. This was the maximum punishment.

But Madoff’s sentence was unusual.

In a 2017 study on white-collar fraud sentencing, researchers found that 75% of federal judges sentenced defendants with fraudulent “medium-to-high value” economic crimes to the very minimum of the guideline range.

Those findings have followed some high-profile white-collar cases, including that of Theranos founder Holmes, whose prison term of 11 years, three months matches the minimum recommendation. In his case the upper limit of the guidelines was 14 years.

Former Enron Corp. CEO Jeffrey Skilling was sentenced to more than 24 years in prison in 2013 as part of the company’s collapse. Following the appeal court’s decision, he was sentenced to 14 years’ imprisonment. Both sentences match the minimally relevant guideline.

‘No real empirical basis’

Kaplan has been critical of the guidelines and has sometimes deviated from them to give more lenient sentences in white-collar cases. The judge had previously said that the amount of financial loss plays a disproportionate role in economic crimes, meaning the recommended sentences in those cases are often too harsh.

“I think there’s no real empirical basis to it, it’s just some committee talk, and so I don’t give it too much importance,” Kaplan said at the May 2022 sentencing hearing of a crypto trader accused of running a Ponzi. said in. Like the plan.

Kaplan sentenced the businessman to three and a half years in prison, less than the recommended five years. Kaplan, who has overseen several high-profile criminal cases during his more than three decades on the bench, has said sentencing requires individual judgment.

In 2019, Kaplan sentenced a former Adidas AG executive convicted in the college basketball recruiting scandal to nine months in prison, less than the guidelines’ recommendation of 46 to 57 months.

Two co-defendants in the case received six-month sentences; Guidelines for each called for 30 to 37 months.

“If one does not know this before he has the privilege and duty of judging other human beings, he learns it very quickly. There are no saints on this earth, and there are no pure sinners, not even one,” Kaplan said at his sentencing. “The question is what the mix is ​​in individual cases.”

The case is U.S. v. Bankman-Fried, S.D.N.Y., No. 22-CR-00673.

Source: news.bloomberglaw.com