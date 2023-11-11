Bankman-Fried's parents may face legal threats of their own, experts say

Comment on this story Comment Add to your saved stories Save

The parents of Sam Bankman-Fried spent many of their waking hours in October sitting on a wooden bench in a Manhattan courtroom, a few feet behind the former cryptocurrency mogul, watching as federal prosecutors convinced the jury that His son has committed one of the biggest financial frauds. History.

Now, Bankman-Fried awaits a sentence that could send her to prison for the rest of her life Life, Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried – a former distinguished Stanford law professor – should worry about their potential criminal exposure for their roles in their son’s collapsed crypto empire, legal experts say.

The couple already faces a challenge in civil court from creditors of bankrupt crypto exchange FTX, which Bankman-Fried co-founded. According to the lawsuit, he gave his parents a $10 million cash gift and bought a $16.4 million property for them in the Bahamas, which FTX investors and clients have sued to recover.

In addition to the financial windfall, the level of involvement of both parents in their son’s work will likely impact his legal vulnerability. Bankman, a tax expert and clinical psychologist, served as his son’s adviser on business matters until 2018 and remained a key member of his inner circle during the exchange’s implosion a year earlier, the civil suit and evidence According to the criminal case. Fried, an ethics scholar and co-founder of a Democratic fundraising organization, advised his son to conceal campaign donations in a scheme, according to the civil suit, which led to guilty pleas from two of his top surrogates.

Lawyers for Bankman and Fried said in a statement that the claims in the civil lawsuit are “completely false.” No one has been accused of any criminal wrongdoing. A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Manhattan declined to comment.

But the fate of Bankman-Fried’s parents remains a loose thread in the FTX saga. “He got advice from his parents this whole time, so he’s very close to the heart of this story,” said Mark Binney, a former federal prosecutor who specializes in financial crime. “The closer a person is to the lead defendant, the more likely it is that a judge or jury will find that there was a meeting of the minds at intent.”

“Their proximity could lead to significant civil risk and possibly criminal risk,” Binney said.

Prosecutors have broad discretion to determine whom they charge. In addition to the successful prosecution of Bankman-Fried, government lawyers secured guilty pleas from four of her top executives. And Bankman-Fried herself is set to stand trial again in March on separate charges that she committed bank fraud and bribed Chinese officials. Legal experts say that as prosecutors continue to review the case, they may produce evidence that would force them to charge the parents.

Renato Mariotti, another former federal prosecutor who focuses on financial crime, said criminal liability is “not an on-off switch, but a spectrum.”

“Anyone who is in the mix … or closely associated with someone who has committed a crime and is on the radar of federal prosecutors is in the danger zone,” he said. “And Sam’s parents should certainly be concerned about the possibility of charges.”

In the wake of FTX’s collapse last year, Bankman-Fried said that his parents were “not involved in any relevant part” of its operations.

John J., the corporate wind-down expert who managed FTX through bankruptcy. A civil lawsuit filed by Ray in September claims otherwise.

The lawsuit says Bankman has repeatedly referred to both FTX and Alameda Research, Bankman-Fried’s crypto-focused hedge fund, as “family businesses,” and argues that the parents have “themselves leveraged his reach and influence within the FTX enterprise to enrich the

The lawsuit alleges that the couple either knew – or ignored the glaring red flags they uncovered – that their son, Bankman-Fried and other FTX insiders were carrying out a massive fraud scheme.

Officially, Bankman served as an outside advisor to his son until he joined the payroll of FTX’s US branch. As a senior advisor to the company’s charitable foundation, in December 2021, 11 months before the company’s collapse. But in practice he adopted a much broader portfolio of evidence and testimony than that presented in a criminal trial.

Singh testified that Bankman advised FTX engineering director Nishad Singh on a $477 million loan taken from the company. Bankman also participated in 16 signals group chats with his son and other top executives about the company’s business and was present at FTX. After the Bahamas headquarters collapsed, he accompanied his son to a meeting with the country’s securities regulator, a Bahamas lawyer retained by FTX testified.

The civil lawsuit also points to Bankman’s insider role. In early September 2019, Bankman “failed to investigate” a whistleblower complaint that “threatened to expose FTX Group as a house of cards,” the lawsuit alleges. His status netted him perks like private jet flights, $1,200 hotel stays, and a cameo in an FTX Super Bowl commercial opposite Larry David.

Meanwhile, the civil suit alleges that Fried appeared to coach her son on how to obscure the source of campaign funds as part of a $100 million political-influence-buying campaign. Singh and Ryan Salame, the former co-CEO of FTX’s Bahamian subsidiary, have already pleaded guilty to violating campaign finance laws for their part in that scheme by donating money that was reimbursed by Bankman-Fried.

Fried, in an email sent to Bankman-Fried in August 2022, pointed to a contributor who “will only give in a non-disclosure form, and I would strongly urge you to do the same – or someone else.” Change the name,” according to. civil suit. She emailed her son again a week later to “strongly advise against giving away information under your name.”

Bankman-Fried replied that she “agreed that there was no point for me to disclose.”

Both Fried and Bankman were involved in their son’s trial, often being expressive in a way that was at odds with Bankman-Fried’s conservatism. Bankman regularly gave his son a thumbs-up even in the most tense moments of the trial; Fried, on several occasions, cried into her husband’s arms during her testimony.

Former prosecutors say government lawyers considering charges against Bankman and Fried will have to consider several factors. They will consider their view of the parents’ culpability, the strength of the evidence against them, and the extent to which the broader aims of justice can be served by spending limited resources pursuing them.

“Prosecuting a parent for their son’s involvement in a crime is a complex kind of decision matrix, when the question is really, ‘How much did the parent know?’” of the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York. said Joshua Naftalis, a former prosecutor in the office of New York, which brought the case against Bankman-Fried.

Samson Enzer, another former federal prosecutor in Manhattan, said, “Going after your parents could be seen as retaliatory encroachment.” And government lawyers may decide that “there would be no real value in what has already been accomplished through the government’s case in terms of furthering the prosecution’s goals.” [Bankman-Fried],

Yet the scale of the fraud is “so significant,” said Andrew George, a white-collar defense attorney at Baker Botts, that it could force prosecutors to bring additional charges. “The government has too much power in this matter.”

Source: www.washingtonpost.com