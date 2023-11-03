Bankman-Fried was convicted on all charges after a week-long criminal trial

Comment on this story Comment Add to your saved stories Save

New York – A jury on Thursday convicted FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried of fraud, conspiracy and money laundering, the culmination of a months-long trial in which the former crypto mogul took the stand in his own defense after his inner circle. Friends turned MPs gave serious testimony against him.

The decision was reached after less than five hours of deliberations by a jury of nine women and three men, who convicted Bankman-Fried of two counts of wire fraud, four counts of conspiracy to defraud and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering. Found guilty. ,

The conviction establishes Bankman-Fried as one of the largest financial fraudsters in history, whose victims were defrauded by FTX of their clients to spend large sums on luxury real estate, investments and political donations of “dark money”. Nearly $10 billion was lost after the funds were misused. Direction, the jury found.

Bankman-Freed’s attorney suggested his client would appeal the conviction. “We respect the jury’s decision. “But we are deeply disappointed by the outcome,” defense attorney Mark Cohen said in a statement. “Mr. Bankman Fried maintains his innocence and will continue to vigorously fight the charges against him.

In the five-week trial on the top floor of the Daniel Patrick Moynihan U.S. Courthouse in Manhattan, the jury heard from Caroline Ellison, Bankman-Fried’s former romantic partner and the former CEO of Alameda Research; FTX co-founders Nishad Singh and Gary Wang; and Bankman-Fried’s college roommate, Adam Yedidia. They offered consistent accounts, based on documentary evidence, that depicted Bankman-Fried as the mastermind of an extensive scheme to steal clients’ funds and lie to investors.

But the most damaging testimony arguably came from Bankman-Fried herself. The disgraced crypto mogul turned the chance to tell his side of the story one last time for an intense cross-examination by prosecutor Danielle Sassoon. They used Bankman-Fried’s own words, including a whirlwind set of interviews given in the wake of the collapse of her empire, to expose what prosecutors described as a steady stream of lies.

During that interrogation, Bankman-Fried claimed more than 140 times that she did not remember key details or her own statements, a fact that prosecutor Nicholas Rouse noted in his closing argument Wednesday.

“This was a pyramid of deception built by the defendants to obtain money on a foundation of lies and false promises, and it ultimately collapsed, leaving behind countless victims,” ​​Ross said.

According to prosecutors, Bankman-Fried presided over a straightforward fraud dressed up as a successful financial innovation. They traced the theft of client funds by Bankman-Fried in 2021, when he ordered Ellison to spend $2 billion to buy back the FTX stake owned by rival crypto exchange Binance. Ellison responded that the business only had half the amount on hand and, according to his testimony, would have to borrow the rest from FTX clients. Bankman-Fried told him to go ahead anyway.

“It is clear from day one that the defendant knows they are stealing and committing fraud. And that’s exactly what they do,” Ruiz said in his closing argument.

Despite Ellison’s warning that the spending could prove disastrous if the crypto market went south, Bankman-Fried again used client funds to fund $3 billion in venture investments.

Bankman-Fried’s defense attorneys tried to portray the defendant as a well-intentioned and overwhelmed entrepreneur who paid too little attention to escalating risks and relied too much on his subordinates.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

Neumayer reported from Washington.

