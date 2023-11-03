PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (AP) — The conviction of former cryptocurrency mogul Sam Bankman-Fried for stealing at least $10 billion from customers and investors is the latest black mark for the cryptocurrency industry, but it seems little in Washington. Interest in pursuing regulation.

When cryptocurrencies collapsed last year and many companies failed, Congress considered several approaches to how to regulate the industry in the future. However, most of those efforts have gone nowhere, especially in this chaotic year dominated by geopolitical tensions, inflation and the upcoming 2024 elections.

Ironically, the failure of Bankman-Fried’s FTX and her arrest late last year may have contributed to the momentum to halt regulation. Before the FTX implosion, Bankman-Fried spent millions of dollars—which he illegally took from his clients—to influence the discussion around cryptocurrency regulation in Washington and press for action.

Without Congress, federal regulators like the Securities and Exchange Commission have stepped in to take their own enforcement actions against the industry, including filing lawsuits against Coinbase and Binance, the two largest crypto exchanges.

And PayPal recently received a subpoena from the SEC related to its PayPal USD stablecoin, the company said in a filing with securities regulators on Wednesday. “The subpoena requests the production of documents,” the company said. “We are cooperating with the SEC regarding this request.”

Yet, Congress has yet to act.

Sens. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., and John Boozman, R-Ark., last year proposed handing over regulatory authority over the cryptocurrencies bitcoin and ether to the Commodities Futures Trading Commission. Stabenow and Boozman lead the Senate Agriculture Committee, which has authority over the CTFC.

A major obstacle in the Senate has been Senator Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, chairman of the Senate Banking Committee.

Brown has been highly skeptical of cryptocurrencies as a concept and has generally been reluctant to give Congress’s blessing on them through regulation. He has held numerous committee hearings on cryptocurrency issues, ranging from negative effects on consumers to the currency’s use in financing illegal activities, but his committee has not advanced any legislation.

“Americans continue to lose money every day to crypto scams and fraud,” Brown said in a statement after Bankman-Fried was convicted. “We need to crack down on abuses and we can’t let the crypto industry write its own rule book.”

In the House, a bill that would put regulatory guardrails around stable coins — cryptocurrencies that are considered backed by hard assets like the U.S. dollar — passed the House Financial Services Committee this summer. But that bill has received no interest from the White House and the Senate.

President Joe Biden last year signed an executive order on government oversight of cryptocurrencies, urging the Federal Reserve to explore whether the central bank should get involved and create its own digital currency. However, there has been no movement on that front yet.

Consumer advocates are skeptical about the need for new rules.

“There is no need for any special interest crypto legislation that would legitimize an industry used only by speculators, financial predators and criminals,” said Dennis Kelleher, president of Better Markets, a nonprofit that seeks to create “more secure financial It works to “build” the system for all Americans, according to its website.

“Furthermore, everything the crypto industry does is clearly covered by existing securities and commodities laws, which every other law-abiding financial firm in the country follows,” he said.

“The laws on fraud and securities are currently strong,” said Bartlett Collins Naylor, financial policy attorney for Public Citizen Congress Watch.

Hussain reported from Lewiston, Maine

Fatima Hussain and Ken Sweet (), The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com