Bankman-Fried faces rebuke from judge during remarks to jury

NEW YORK – Former crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried began officially testifying on Friday in an attempt to convince a jury that he is not the cunning fraudster portrayed by federal prosecutors and witnesses, but simply a young entrepreneur who made a boom. Growing up has worked best. The company lacked proper guardrails.

There were no revelations in the first three hours of her testimony as her lawyers worked to reinforce the narrative that Bankman-Fried promoted last November after the collapse of her cryptocurrency exchange, FTX: Mistakes were made, but He always acted in good faith.

Bankman-Fried gave long, vague answers to questions asked by defense attorney Mark Cohen. On several occasions, U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan asked him to stop talking.

At one point, Kaplan admonished Bankman-Fried for trying to provide his own definition of market manipulation. The judge told him and the jury, “You will believe what I say manipulation means.”

Bankman-Freed’s testimony could last until Monday. He is the only witness being called by the defense team.

The 31-year-old has pleaded not guilty to seven criminal counts, including fraud and money laundering related to the use of customer funds from FTX. If found guilty, he could face decades in jail.

Friday’s proceedings began with a setback for the defense team, when the judge blocked it from arguing that Bankman-Fried had relied on the advice of lawyers in making key business decisions at the helm of his crypto empire. Kaplan’s decision came after Thursday’s hearing in which Bankman-Fried spoke on the witness stand without jurors so the judge could gauge whether the testimony should be admissible.

Bankman-Fried’s lawyers had indicated they would make that legal advice the centerpiece of their case, portraying Bankman-Fried as a well-intentioned entrepreneur whose business has grown faster than her ability to manage it. But Kaplan said Friday that such testimony would be “confusing and prejudicial.”

Instead, he limited the defense’s blame-attorneys’ strategy to decisions made around the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange’s document retention policies.

Bankman-Fried spent the first hour of Friday’s testimony describing her upbringing, which included summer math camps and living in a college fraternity that was “co-ed, dull and dry.” He talks about his time working as a trader for Jane Street and the early days of founding his Alameda Research hedge fund from an Airbnb full of cardboard boxes.

At one point during the testimony, defense attorney Mark Cohen showed the jury a photo of the defendant working in front of six computer monitors. Bankman-Fried smiled when talking about how much work he would do at once, and for up to 22 hours a day.

Bankman-Fried said he handed over the reins of Almeida to former girlfriends Caroline Ellison and Sam Trabucco in the summer of 2021 when he became too busy at FTX to manage Almeida’s day-to-day operations. Bankman-Fried said she envisioned Ellison as people manager and Trabucco as risk manager, but when Trabucco left the company soon after for “early retirement”, Ellison was left to manage both.

Describing a technical malfunction at Alameda that cost the company millions of dollars, Bankman-Fried blamed not his colleagues but the processing power of his computers.

“Once humans realized what was happening, we took it off,” Bankman-Fried said.

When Cohen asked if FTX had a risk management team, Bankman-Fried said, “We certainly should have, but no, we didn’t.”

Parts of his testimony were contradictory Ellison’s recollections at the first trial, where she testified that Bankman-Fried regularly called in and made important decisions for her, even after she left her position as CEO of Alameda.

Sam Bankman-Fried’s legal woes deepen as his defense winds down

Legal experts say Bankman-Fried faces a very difficult task in taking the witness stand.

Jurors have spent several weeks hearing damning testimony from top representatives of the fallen crypto king. He consistently portrayed his former boss and friend as the architect of an elaborate scheme to embezzle billions of dollars of client funds from FTX and spend them on risky investments, lavish personal expenditures and political contributions.

Prosecutors have backed up that testimony with plenty of documentary evidence. The defendants’ own lawyers have appeared to struggle to raise serious doubts about the credibility of the government’s witnesses or their version of events.

As trial approaches, Sam Bankman-Fried’s own words may pose his greatest risk

Bankman-Fried launched FTX in 2019, making it an accessible way for consumers to invest in digital assets. The trading platform received heavy support from well-known investment firms like Sequoia Capital, SoftBank and others; It was valued at $32 billion in early 2022 before exploding in November. The bankman’s net worth, once estimated at $26 billion by Bloomberg, is now close to zero.

For many Americans, FTX became the mainstream face of crypto: Celebrities like NFL star Tom Brady, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, and comedian Larry David talked about the exchange in Super Bowl commercials.

Neumayer reported from Washington.

