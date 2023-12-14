Banking on Ethereum: JPMorgan says Ether will surpass Bitcoin in 2024

Analysts at JPMorgan expect Ethereum (ETH) to surpass Bitcoin (BTC) and other digital currencies in market cap performance by 2024, while maintaining an overall cautious stance on the cryptocurrency market.

This bullish outlook for Ethereum reflects a distinct perspective within the institution, suggesting that analysts see unique potential and favorable prospects for Ethereum relative to other digital assets, even amid an overall cautious sentiment toward the broader crypto landscape. Gives.

In a note published on Wednesday, a team of analysts led by Nikolaos Panigertzoglou expressed their expectation that Ethereum (ETH) will regain prominence and gain market share within the cryptocurrency ecosystem in the coming year.

Ethereum will overtake Bitcoin – JP Morgan

Source: Coingeco

“We believe Ethereum will re-establish itself and regain market share within the crypto ecosystem over the next year,” Panigirtzoglou wrote in a note.

Analysts highlighted the key role of the EIP-4844 upgrade as the primary catalyst for Ethereum’s anticipated resurgence, known as protodunksharding.

This significant upgrade, scheduled for implementation in the first half of 2024, is set to bring substantial improvements to Ethereum’s network activity.

Danksharding is a more efficient sharding method for Ethereum, and Protodanksharding is the first step towards its full implementation. Unlike the initially intended sharding method, Dunksharding bypasses the difficult process of dividing Ethereum into multiple shard chains.

ETH market cap currently stands at $273 billion. Chart: tradingview.com

Instead data blobs have been introduced, which are attached to blocks and can hold more data than the block but are not permanently stored or accessible by the Ethereum Virtual Engine.

Meanwhile, JPMorgan’s optimistic forecast aligns with Standard Chartered, as they previously said in a communication that Ether could experience a 400% surge within a few years, followed by a more sustained rise towards $35,000. Is.

Geoff Kendrick, head of FX Research, Vest and Digital Assets Research, expressed the view that the upward trajectory for Ether may unfold at a more gradual pace than that of Bitcoin.

Ethereum price prediction: 5x increase

Despite this potentially more extended time frame, Kendrick believes Ethereum will eventually achieve a higher price than Bitcoin relative to its current levels. Specifically, they estimate that Ethereum will reach a value multiple of 5.0x, surpassing Bitcoin’s expected 3.5x multiple.

According to JPMorgan analysts, Layer 2 networks, such as Optimism (OP) and Arbitrum (ARB), will benefit the most from the upgrade.

This month saw Ether rise to $2,426. Source: Coincodex

The Layer 2 network on Ethereum will benefit from an increase in temporary data space, which will increase network throughput and reduce transaction fees. Data Blobs improve Layer 2 network efficiency without changing the size of Ethereum blocks.

Meanwhile, as Ether discovers new applications, its demand will increase, and trends related to the cryptocurrency will only increase. For example, the most common use case for Ethereum is NFT transactions, which Kendrick believes will grow.

At the time of writing, Ether was trading at $2,281, up 5.0% in the past 24 hours, while Bitcoin was trading at $42,910, up 2.3% in the same time frame.

Featured image from Pixabay

source: www.newsbtc.com