Banking magnate, Tony Elumelu shines at COP28 – PMEXPRESS

funsho arogundade

Tony Onyeamechi Elumelu is undoubtedly a dynamic business giant who has received immense global accolades.

At every important forum in the country or abroad, you are most likely to see Elumelu promoting worthy causes impacting Africa and entrepreneurship.

As the world continues to raise concerns about facing the dire consequences of climate change, Elumelu is one of Africa’s leading advocates for an equitable agenda for climate action. His recent actions say a lot.

Elumelu represented the African private sector at the 2023 New Global Financing Pact in Paris at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron and the Climate Finance Mobilization Forum in London at the invitation of King Charles III and US President Biden. Even at the 78th UN General Assembly in New York, his Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) launched the #BeGreenAfrica initiative, a first-of-its-kind green entrepreneurship programme, in partnership with the IKEA Foundation, the Dutch Government and UNICEF GenU. Supporting green entrepreneurship and youth development.

Through his Foundation, Elumelu has consistently advocated for the move towards clean energy and empowered thousands of green entrepreneurs, shaping a more sustainable future for Africa.

Global leaders gathered at the annual COP UN Climate Change Summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates – chaired by Sultan Al-Jaber, CEO of one of the world’s largest oil companies, as President of COP 28 – to address climate change. To discuss ways to overcome the catastrophe, Elumelu, through his Foundation, in partnership with the United Bank for Africa, hosted a high-level session bringing together Africans and key players from the Gulf, Europe and the Americas. Brought together, where UBA operates.

The laudable initiative underlines the urgent need for innovative approaches to climate adaptation and mitigation while promoting sustainable development and drawing attention to Africa’s unique situation.

In another series of events at COP28 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Elumelu delivered the same message to world leaders: Africa needs to be heard, Africa’s future is the world’s future and those most affected and least contributing to climate change The giving continent needs us. Attention.

Elumelu offered the infrastructure and experience of his own foundation’s 10-year, $100 million entrepreneurship program to partners to inspire another generation of African entrepreneurs.

Meanwhile, as Elumelu arrived at the venue of the climate summit – where an array of photographers were busy shooting guests from politics, business, fashion and the arts – his flamboyant antics caught the attention of many.

He was the cynosure of all eyes as several foreign dignitaries took turns to chat and take selfies with the 60-year-old banking veteran who is so famous as the achiever and facilitator of many fortunes with his profile all over the internet. . ,

Source: pmexpressng.com