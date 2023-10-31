Bankers’ bonus limits lifted allowing withdrawal of bumper prizes

london city skyline

Bankers can earn unlimited bonuses again from Tuesday following changes to rules brought in after the financial crisis.

Before 2008 the city’s high-flyers made headlines for spending their bonuses on fast cars and champagne-fuelled nights out.

The TUC has warned that removing the limit would bring back a “greed is good” culture.

But UK Finance, the body representing the sector, says removing the cap would make it easier to attract the best professionals from around the world.

Ruksana Uddin of City recruitment firm Robert Half said she expected banks to start the process of bringing back big bonuses in the next few months.

“It will probably take at least a year for things to settle down,” he said. “Bankers are going out, spending their money and doing grand things – we probably won’t see that until 2025.”

The cap was introduced across the EU in 2014, limiting bonuses to a maximum of two times a banker’s basic salary.

Its purpose was to make the financial system more stable by reducing the incentives for bankers to take excessive risks. But regulators and banks said it did not have the expected impact, as companies started paying higher base salaries to compensate for lower bonuses. It is difficult to reduce a higher base salary during a recession or withdraw it if performance is poor.

Ms Uddin thinks banks will ask their existing employees to go back to the old system of lower basic pay and bonuses.

He said there could be “some pressure” if existing employees are reluctant to lose the security of a higher basic salary.

But higher bonuses would have a “positive impact” on the market overall, he said, attracting more “superbankers” from abroad.

The TUC, the UK’s leading trade union body, described the move to claw back bonuses as “obscene”.

“The city’s financiers are already putting money into it,” said Paul Novak, general secretary of the TUC. “They don’t need another leg-up from the Tories.”

A Treasury spokesperson said that decisions on remuneration in the banking sector are not made by politicians but by regulators. The original decision to end the cap on bonuses was announced by Kwasi Kwarteng in his September 2022 budget. His successor Jeremy Hunt subsequently referred the decision to regulators, the Prudential Regulation Authority and the Financial Conduct Authority.

UK Finance, which represents the banking industry, said regulators had identified the bonus cap as a factor “limiting labor mobility” in the financial sector, and removing it would make the UK “more attractive to international professionals”. .

The UK finance spokesman admitted it was not a good idea to allow bankers to be paid big bonuses against the backdrop of a cost of living crisis. But it is not yet clear whether financial institutions will use the opportunity to significantly increase bonuses, he said.

Anne Sammon, partner at law firm Pinsent Masons, said she thinks “superstar” traders will soon get higher bonuses. But rules requiring a portion of bonuses to be deferred, and making it easier to claw back payments in the event of wrongdoing, mean future bonus seasons may not feel as big a payday, he said. Said.

Ms Sammon said that in terms of the wider workforce, banks are in somewhat of an “employee relations nightmare”.

He said, “People will remember the days before the bonus cap, when people got five, six times their salary, the level will not return without a big drop in base salary, which means companies will have to do some urgent work.” “Management Expectations” will be required.

He said that offering different remuneration packages to new employees or to employees coming from abroad could lead to potential cases of discrimination in the future.

“This issue is likely to hit if we have bad years and bonuses are low. If we have a really good bonus year it may not be an immediate issue. But the next financial crash – people will start debating that.” Can decide what is appropriate and what is not.”

Source: www.bing.com