Bank says it’s ‘too early’ to cut borrowing costs after keeping rates at 5.25%

UK interest rates were held at 5.25% as the Bank of England said it was “too early” to think about cutting borrowing costs, despite giving a gloomy outlook for the economy.

Bank Governor Andrew Bailey stressed that households and businesses would feel more pain if prices did not fall.

The bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted by a six-three majority to keep the base rate at 5.25%. Three members preferred to raise rates to 5.5%.

Mr Bailey said: “Let me be clear, there is no room for complacency. Inflation is still very high.

“We will keep interest rates high long enough to ensure that we get inflation back to the 2% target.

“We will keep a close eye to see if further interest rate hikes are needed. But even if they are not, it is too early to think about cutting rates.

Mr Bailey said monetary policy should be restrictive over the long term to “suppress inflation from the system”, but he acknowledged it should not be for an “extremely long” period.

UK interest rates

(PA Graphics)

The tough stance came despite evidence that the pain of higher rates was being felt across the economy.

New projections produced by the MPC showed economic growth will remain flat next year with 0% growth through 2024, down from the 0.5% growth projected in August.

This will not increase until 2025, where it is expected to reach 0.25% of gross domestic product (GDP).

The outlook for this year is similar, with GDP expected to grow by 0.5%.

The bank, which uses interest rates as a tool to bring inflation down to its 2% target, said price growth was slowing more rapidly than previously expected.

Energy, food and commodity prices are acting as the biggest pressures on inflation.

The MPC now thinks consumer price index (CPI) inflation will fall sharply to around 4.6% in the final three months of 2023 – meaning Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will be within his target of halving inflation by the end of the year.

CPI will average around 3.3% in 2024, up from 2.5% projected in August, before returning to target by the end of 2025, later than expected.

Andrew Bailey said it is ‘too early’ to think about cutting interest rates (Alistair Grant/PA)

Mr Bailey said the war between Israel and Hamas was creating some uncertainty over the global economic outlook.

“The events in the Middle East are tragic in terms of the human cost,” he said.

“We have to look at it through an economic lens. It creates uncertainty, I think it creates the risk of higher energy prices.

“So far, I would say that has not happened and that’s obviously encouraging, but the risk remains.”

The MPC said more than half of the two-year-long cycle of bank rate hikes is still likely to impact the economy.

This will be realized through large-scale housing investment, less new building and development projects as well as some impact on household spending.

Many mortgage-holders who are about to reach the end of their fixed rate deals have already begun to adjust their spending in anticipation of higher costs.

The bank’s decision comes after the US Federal Reserve on Wednesday opted to keep interest rates steady, a sign that it thinks inflationary pressures are easing.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com