Bank report shows early 401(k) withdrawals surge due to financial crisis

A recent Bank of America report found that a large number of Americans are resorting to difficulty withdrawing from their 401(k) accounts. This indicates that the financial crisis is increasing.

Hardship withdrawals refer to when people withdraw funds from their 401(k) accounts due to an urgent and pressing financial need. Federal law states that these withdrawals are taxed and cannot be returned to an account.

In the second quarter of 2023, there was an increase in the number of Bank of America plan holders resorting to hard withdrawals (15,950). According to bank data, this figure is 36% more than the second quarter of 2022.

In addition to hardship withdrawals, the data shows an increase in the number of participants borrowing from their workplace plans – from 56,000 in the first quarter of 2023 to 75,000 in the second quarter. However, total employee contribution remained stable in the first half of the year.

impact of economic factors

The COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent two years of high inflation have affected the financial stability of households. Since 2019, household debt balances have increased by nearly $3 trillion, CNN reports. The New York Fed reported that the credit card debt of American households crossed the $1 trillion mark for the first time in the second quarter of 2023.

However, it is not just about rising debt. It’s about the delicate financial balance that many people are maintaining. A medical emergency, job loss, or even resuming student loan payments, which came into effect this month, could put many people in financial trouble.

401(k) balance status

Despite the rising number of withdrawals, a report from Fidelity found that retirement account balances showed a positive trend in the first half of the year, due to improved market conditions. However, this does not negate the fact that more people are prioritizing short-term expenses over long-term savings. This makes sense given the immediate financial challenges facing many people. But its long-term effects could be worrying.

The average 401(k) balance increased 8% from a year ago to $112,400, the Fidelity report shows. This is the third consecutive quarter of growth. The average individual retirement account balance has also increased, reaching $113,800 in the second quarter of 2023.

However, increasing balance does not mean financial security. The percentage of participants with outstanding loans also increased. And the share of people making hard withdrawals reached 1.7% in the latest quarter.

signs of financial crisis

The increase in withdrawals and debt is a sign that many households are experiencing financial stress. This is a troubling sign, especially given that the unemployment rate remains at a low 3.8%, according to the US jobs report for September 2023.

The data present two different narratives. On the one hand, on balance, growth, optimism and contribution from younger employees has been maintained. On the other hand, there is a sign of increase in scheme withdrawals.

With declining personal savings rates, record-high credit card debt and more than 50% of American adults living paycheck to paycheck as Bankrate reports, there are still significant financial challenges ahead.

Although withdrawal from hardship may provide temporary relief in a crisis, it should be a last resort. The long-term effects on retirement savings can be serious.

Financial experts recommend exploring other options first, such as a home equity line of credit or liquidating other assets.

The increase in 401(k) hardship withdrawals is a clarion call for comprehensive financial planning and education. With proper guidance and support, individuals can tackle their financial challenges without compromising their future financial stability.

