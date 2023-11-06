Bank Outlook 2024: Banks to remain high for a long time

Life after TLTRO: The bank’s liquidity and funding will be tested in 2024.

The final tranches of the European Central Bank’s Targeted Long-Term Refinancing Operation (TLTRO-III) will mature during 2024. Existing liquidity buffers will likely be used to absorb part of further LTRO runoff. We see increased risk in bank bond issuance, particularly for Italian and German banks.

European classification: Now the banking sector is gearing up for more disclosures.

The second classification disclosure for banks involves various methods that hinder comparability. Putting aside differences in calculations, banks improved their eligibility ratios slightly to an average of 30% for 2022, up 2 percentage points from 2021. In line with GAR requirements starting in 2024, more banks reported their eligible asset share on their covered properties.

What banks can expect from the capital requirements regulation review:

The conversation over banks’ capital requirements is not new, and 2024 also promises to be different. Once the final CRR III policy is approved, banks will need to take a number of actions to implement it before January 2025. Delays in final policy or preferential treatment status from national regulators may result in indexation problems for European banks.

Why commercial real estate concerns haven’t subsided yet for banks:

The slowdown in the commercial real estate market is not a concern of the past. Nordic banks remain the most vulnerable to the CRE sector, but when it comes to climate change transition risks, these assets do not appear to be the most vulnerable in Europe.

Five factors that could increase bank bond supply next year:

2023 has been a very important year for bank bond supply, but we do not expect supply to decrease in 2024. We expect bank bond supply to remain high and reach €455bn in 2024. The five key drivers of bank bond issuance for 2024

At best, lending volumes are sluggish low reliable deposit growth End of ECB funding support for banks bond redemptions remain broadly stable, and Bail-in senior markets are reaching a more mature stage.

ESG delivery by banks to remain strong in 2024:

ESG primary markets activity by banks is set to remain strong in 2024, but is unlikely to be as prosperous in 2023 due to slower loan growth. However, at €75bn, sustainable supply will still remain vibrant, as banks remain resourceful in identifying new assets suitable for ESG issuance.

Source: think.ing.com