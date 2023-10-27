Bank of Japan policy makers are meeting next week. Here’s what you need to know

The Bank of Japan has a single mandate – to ensure sustainable price stability.

BOJ monetary policy is considered “super” accommodative due to its negative short-term interest rates and limits on long-term rates.

Japan has been embroiled in economic stagnation and deflationary pressure for nearly three decades.

The flag of Japan placed on the front of a Japanese yen bank note.

Xavier Ghersi | moment | getty images

Bank of Japan policymakers will gather in Tokyo next week for their final meeting of the year.

Market observers expect it to raise its inflation expectations, while others think a further modest adjustment in its yield curve control policy may be appropriate.

However, the Japanese central bank has a tendency to surprise – even as it remains extremely cautious in unwinding its long-standing ultra-loose monetary policy, wary that any premature move could jeopardize recent nascent reforms. Will put it in.

After all, the BOJ’s most recent changes over the past 12 months – in which the central bank loosened controls on 10-year Japanese government bond yields in December and again in July – surprised investors and spooked markets.

Since then, investors have been looking for clues about the BOJ’s next move toward rate normalization.

Policymakers meet eight times a year to decide on the Bank’s monetary policy position, updating its economic outlook every other meeting.

At these meetings, BOJ policymakers decide on their monetary policy stance, which then dictates how the central bank taps the money markets.

This involves, among other things, supplying money to financial institutions by making collateral-backed loans. To absorb money, the Japanese central bank issues and sells bills.

The BOJ’s monetary policy is complex and multifaceted due to the various quantitative easing tools it has used to mirror the world’s third-largest economy over the past three decades.

Its ultra-easy currency also sets it apart as an outsider at a time when other major central banks have raised rates to deal with the hyperinflation crisis. This policy divergence is partly attributable to the various pressures on the Japanese yen and government bonds.

Here’s how the Bank of Japan conducts its monetary policy.

The Bank of Japan has only one mandate – to keep prices stable. Most major central banks have a dual mandate, which includes optimal employment.

The BOJ has a stated goal of achieving inflation around 2%.

However, it has “patiently continued” its super accommodative monetary policy despite core inflation – defined by the BOJ as inflation that excludes food prices – remaining below its declared 2% for 18 consecutive months. Exceeds target.

So-called “core inflation” – which most economists understand as inflation minus food and energy prices – has now exceeded its 2% target for 12 consecutive months.

However, the latest inflation data for September suggests that the inflation rate has begun to decline as energy prices fall – a possibility that the BOJ flagged, notably in its last forecast revision in July.

Core CPI declined from 3.1% in August to 2.8% in September, falling below the 3% threshold for the first time in a year. Meanwhile, “core inflation” slowed to 4.2% in September from 4.3% in August.

For the BOJ, the priority is for inflation, driven by domestic demand, to be more sustainable and stable. The bank believes that the salary increase will be more meaningful Spiral, encouraging consumers to spend.

Japan’s umbrella labor union, Rengo, said on Oct. 19 it would demand at least a 5% wage increase at next year’s spring wage talks, known locally as “Shunto.” In talks held in March this year, the union managed to secure the biggest increase in three decades.

In its effort to revive the economy, the Bank of Japan first began adopting negative interest rates in February 2016, applying a negative 0.1% rate to excess reserves held by financial institutions with the central bank. This effectively means that the BOJ is charging commercial banks for deposits.

While central banks typically cut interest rates to stimulate growth and raise borrowing costs to limit growth, adopting negative rates is seen as an extreme and unconventional practice.

The BOJ appears to be content to stick with its negative rates for the foreseeable future, although some economists have raised doubts about whether the bank will have trouble with its largest balance sheet in the future.

As rates rise, the BOJ will have to pay more interest on its large balance sheet following its massive bond-buying campaign, which could create additional fiscal stress.

The latest data shows the Bank of Japan’s balance sheet is roughly equivalent to the size of Japan’s GDP at $4.9 trillion.

“The objective of the Bank’s monetary policy is to achieve price stability, which is its mission as stipulated by law. Considerations of the Bank’s finances, etc., do not prevent it from implementing necessary policies,” BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda said at the last meeting. Japan Society of Monetary Economics.

“The ability of a central bank to conduct monetary policy is not impaired by a temporary reduction in its profits and capital, provided that it conducts appropriate monetary policy.”

Another key element of the BOJ’s unconventional monetary policy is its yield curve control – popularly known as YCC.

Introduced in September 2016, the YCC is a policy tool where the Japanese central bank sets a long-term interest rate target in the form of government bonds with a specific tenure, and then buys and sells as many bonds as necessary to achieve that target. .

In July, the BOJ effectively raised the yield on 10-year JGBs by 50 basis points to 1% on either side. However, the bank indicated it would commit to allowing yields to fluctuate in the range of about plus and minus 0.5 percentage points from its 0% target level established last December.

The limits imposed on JGB yields have been criticized for distorting the market, reducing bond trading interest, and reducing Japanese bank profits.

Market watchers expect the BOJ to either further increase the fluctuation range for 10-year JGB yields – given that yields are now near 0.9%, the highest in almost a decade; Or YCC should be abolished completely.

Recent steps to loosen controls on JGB yields have revived interest in the asset class, but have also raised fears that Japanese investors may begin to reduce investments abroad if yields in their domestic markets become more competitive. Can. This could potentially be seismic for global financial markets.

“I’m concerned that as the yield curve normalizes and rates go up, you’re looking at a decade or more,” Bob Mitchell, global head of fixed income at JPMorgan Asset Management, told CNBC’s Squawk Box Europe on Sept. 21. “We may see a reversal up to.” “A risk I’m concerned about.”

Source: www.cnbc.com