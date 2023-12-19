Bank of Japan maintains ultra-easy monetary policy in light of 'extremely high uncertainties'

Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda gestures while speaking during a news conference at the central bank’s headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023.

Japan’s central bank left its ultra-loose monetary policy as expected unchanged at its final policy meeting this year amid “extremely high uncertainties” affecting the world’s third-largest economy, which could lead to a fiscal crisis anyway in the new year. The possibility of relaxation increased.

The Bank of Japan unanimously decided to keep interest rates at -0.1%, while also sticking to its yield curve control policy, which keeps the upper bound for 10-year Japanese government bond yields at 1% as a reference .

“With extreme uncertainties surrounding economies and financial markets at home and abroad, the Bank will patiently continue monetary easing, responding to developments in economic activity and prices as well as financial conditions,” the BOJ said in a policy statement on Tuesday. ” ,

The Japanese yen weakened after the BOJ’s decision and was trading at around 143.5 against the greenback in afternoon trading, while the Nikkei 225 stock index climbed 1%. Yields on 10-year Japanese government bonds remained largely unchanged.

With the Bank of Japan potentially removing its ultra-loose monetary policy due to a slowing economy and declining inflation, most economists expect Governor Kazuo Ueda to make changes only next year, when the annual spring wage talks will be meaningful. Will confirm the trend of salary increase.

Ueda is scheduled to meet the press in Tokyo later on Tuesday, where he may offer guidance on the BOJ’s future actions.

UDA comments in early December had raised expectations of a monetary policy change, which had boosted the yen. The BOJ has been cautious in ending its long-standing ultra-loose monetary policy, mindful that any premature move could jeopardize recent nascent reforms.

On Friday, the Japanese central bank also said it expects core inflation – which it defines as inflation excluding food prices – to remain above 2% through fiscal 2024. Despite core inflation exceeding its stated 2% target for 19 consecutive months, the BOJ “patiently continued” its extremely accommodative monetary policy.

So-called “core inflation” – inflation minus food and energy prices – has now exceeded the BOJ’s 2% target for 13 consecutive months.

For the BOJ, the priority is for inflation, driven by domestic demand, to be more sustainable and stable. The bank believes wage growth will translate into a more meaningful cycle, encouraging consumers to spend.

Japan’s umbrella labor union, Rengo, said in October it would demand at least a 5% wage increase in next year’s spring wage talks. In talks held in March this year, the union managed to secure the biggest increase in three decades.

The BOJ’s monetary policy is complex and multifaceted due to the various quantitative easing tools it has used to mirror the world’s third-largest economy over the past three decades.

Its ultra-easy currency also sets it apart as an outsider at a time when other major central banks have raised rates to combat extremely high inflation. This policy divergence is partly attributable to pressure on the Japanese yen and government bonds.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.

