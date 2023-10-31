Bank of Japan increases flexibility on yield curve control, keeps rates unchanged

The BOJ said the target level of the 10-year JGB yield would be kept at 0%, but an upper bound of 1% would be taken “as a reference”.

The bank kept its short-term policy rate at -0.1%, while core inflation in the country remained above the announced 2% target for 18 consecutive months.

The Bank of Japan is headquartered in Tokyo.

Japan’s central bank is allowing more flexibility in its yield curve control policy, changing the language used to describe the upper limit of 10-year Japanese government bond yields.

In its release, the Bank of Japan said the target level of the 10-year JGB yield would be kept at 0%, but an upper bound of 1% would be taken “as a reference.”

In July, the BOJ effectively raised its yield target band on the 10-year JGB by 50 basis points to 1% on either side. However, the bank indicated it would commit to allowing yields to fluctuate in the range of about plus and minus 0.5 percentage points from its 0% target level established last December.

The bank’s board approved the move by an 8-1 vote, with only BOJ board member Toyoaki Nakamura dissenting. The release explained that while Nakamura was in favor of increasing the flexibility of the YCC, he was of the view that it was more desirable to implement it only after a survey by the Ministry of Finance of Japan confirmed the increase in companies earning electricity.

Additionally, the BOJ also raised the country’s inflation outlook compared to its July report. It said this is mainly due to the long-term impact of the previous increase in import prices and increase in pass-through costs due to the recent increase in crude oil prices.

The core CPI forecast for fiscal year 2023 was raised to 2.8% from 2.5%, while for fiscal years 2024 and 2025 it was raised to 2.8% and 1.7%, respectively.

The previous forecast was 1.9% for 2024 and 1.6% for 2025. Japan’s fiscal year runs from April to March.

The BOJ said there are “extremely high uncertainties” regarding economies and financial markets at home and abroad, so it concluded it was “appropriate” to increase YCC policy flexibility.

It also pointed out that its previous stance, where it had strictly capped long-term interest rates at 1%, “will have strong positive effects, but may also have large side effects. Given this, it has focused primarily on large-scale “Decided to exercise yield curve control through large-scale JGB purchases and agile market operations.”

Graphic released by the Bank of Japan explaining its current stance on YCC as well as revised inflation forecasts.

Separately, the bank kept its short-term policy rate intact at -0.1%, while core inflation in the country remained above the announced 2% target for 18 consecutive months. The BOJ’s definition of core inflation does not include food prices.

Core CPI declined from 3.1% in August to 2.8% in September, falling below the 3% threshold for the first time in a year.

