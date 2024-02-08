Bank of England’s Mann warns of ‘underlying’ inflation risks as demand surges

The Bank of England rate-setter warned today that improving prospects for the UK economy could strengthen demand and pose a risk of “the pace of inflation continuing”.

Catherine Mann, one of two members of the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to support an interest rate hike last week, pointed to a range of recent evidence on the UK economy that suggests demand will pick up in the coming months. Can.

“Real household incomes have continued to rise even as inflation has declined, consumer confidence has improved, indicators of service activity have strengthened, and forward-looking measures of output and employment show a positive outlook,” he said in a speech to the Official Monetary Let’s present the picture.” Financial Institutions Forum (OMFIF).

Mann said these factors point to strong demand in the coming months. “Against a backdrop of sluggish supply growth and potential reversal, I see risks to continued inflation momentum and underlying persistence,” he warned.

He acknowledged that his decision to support further increases was a “finely balanced decision” given the progress on inflation in the final quarter of last year.

Headline inflation has declined significantly from a peak of more than 11 percent, currently standing at four percent.

The bank’s own forecasts suggest inflation will reach two percent in the second quarter of the year due to low energy prices, although there will be a slight increase again.

Mann drew attention to the large impact of energy prices on the sharp decline in inflation. “Eliminating the energy contribution to CPI inflation suggests a much slower pace of decline,” he said.

He added, “Without the energy contribution, inflation will never realistically reach the two percent target within the next three years.”

Mann pointed out that services inflation, the strongest indicator of domestic inflationary pressures, is significantly higher than in the US or the eurozone. This is 3.3 percentage points above headline inflation in the UK, compared to 1.8 in the US and 0.7 in the Eurozone.

This suggests “further persistence in the underlying drivers of services inflation”, he said.

Source: Bank of England

His comments come a week after the bank kept interest rates on hold for the fourth consecutive meeting last week, meaning the bank rate remains at the highest level since the financial crisis at 5.25 percent.

Although policymakers opened the door to cutting interest rates later this year, Bank Governor Andrew Bailey said rate-setters need “more evidence” that inflation is consistently in line with the target before rate cuts are triggered. Will fall.

Source: www.cityam.com