A senior Bank of England official said yesterday that interest rates were unlikely to return to the ultra-low levels seen during 2010.

In an online question-and-answer session, the bank’s chief economist Hugh Pill said interest rates would likely stabilize at levels “below where we are” but possibly “higher than the interest rates we had in the pre-Covid era”. .

Pill said the Bank of England would have to be “supportive” of the economy overall after the financial crisis otherwise it would “slow to a halt”.

Interest rates were cut sharply to near zero immediately after the financial crisis and remained there throughout 2010. Pill described this period as “extraordinary”.

“Now we are in an extraordinary period, if you like, on the other hand, responding to high gas prices and the invasion of Ukraine. Hopefully, when all this washes out, we will be in a normal period and the normal period will be somewhere between those two places,” he said.

Economists have been debating whether the underlying interest rate – the so-called equilibrium rate – should have increased in recent years. The equilibrium rate is the interest rate that is consistent with the economy growing at its potential and the inflation target being consistent with two percent.

Pill said there were “too many uncertainties” to give an accurate estimate for this rate, but suggested the fact that interest rates of 5.25 percent were restrictive meant the underlying rate was “above what you might consider normal.” ” Was.

Pill’s comments come after the Bank of England kept interest rates on hold while making a gloomy forecast for the UK economy.

The bank expects gross domestic product to remain stagnant in 2024 and grow just 0.4 percent in 2025, both of which were downgrades from its August forecasts.

Growth is likely to be hampered by the impact of the rapid monetary tightening already undertaken by the Bank. The bank’s forecasts show that about half the impact of the interest rate hike is still to be felt.

Despite the worsening outlook, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey ruled out rate cuts any time soon, saying it was “too early” to consider lowering rates.

Pill said the bank could be in a position to reconsider its options by the middle of next year “if nothing new happens.”

New UK GDP data due on Friday is expected to show a modest quarterly contraction, meaning the UK could face a recession in the second half of the year.

