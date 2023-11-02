Bank of England suspends interest rates due to disappointing UK growth prospects

New forecasts from the Bank of England suggest long-term interest rates will almost halt growth by the end of 2025, as it left interest rates on hold for the second consecutive time.

The decision to hold, which was supported by six members of the nine-strong Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), means the bank rate will remain at 5.25 per cent. Three members preferred a 25 basis point rate increase.

With inflation expected to remain above target until the end of 2025, the MPC said monetary policy needs to be “restrictive for an extended period”.

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey ruled out the possibility of any cuts soon, saying it would be “too early” to lower the bank rate.

“We have kept rates unchanged this month, but we will keep a close eye on whether further rate hikes are needed,” he said.

Under pressure from high borrowing costs, growth will stagnate for the next two years.

Forecasts based on market expectations for interest rates suggest growth will remain flat in the third quarter of this year and expand just 0.1 percent in the fourth quarter, both downgrades from the August forecast.

It then expects GDP to remain stagnant in 2024 and grow only 0.4 percent in 2025, both of which were downgrades.

“Along with the impact of higher interest rates, this reflects fiscal policy slack and relatively weak potential supply,” the bank said.

In 2026, it expects GDP to grow to 1.1 percent, which is still “well below the historical average.” The Bank revised down the projected level of GDP over the forecast period by about one percentage point compared to its previous report.

There will be an impact on growth in the coming years as the Bank estimates that inflation will remain high for a long time.

Inflation remained stuck at 6.7 percent in September. Although it is likely to decline faster than expected in the coming months – thanks mainly to falling energy and food places – inflation will remain stable through 2024 due to strong wage growth.

Inflation is projected to reach 3.1 percent by the end of next year, falling to 1.9 percent by the end of 2025.

This more stable inflation will be driven primarily by a flexible labor market, which will lead to stronger wage growth. The MPC said the second-round effect on wages is expected to take longer to subside than to emerge.

Services inflation, another key indicator of domestically driven inflation, remained near seven per cent, which the bank said was “slightly weaker than expected”.

Including bonuses, annual wage growth fell to 8.1 percent in the three months to September. That was down from 8.5 percent in the previous three-month period, but still means wages are growing at a near-record pace.

MPC members had earlier asked whether the official figures were painting an accurate picture of wage growth, with survey data pointing towards a soft rate.

Data problems also put the bank in the dark regarding unemployment. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) recently published “experimental” data suggesting that unemployment was slightly lower than expected.

The bank said “uncertainties remain elevated” around the ONS data and “collective guidance from a range of indicators is continuing to be considered”.

Nevertheless, the MPC felt there were signs that the labor market was loosening, and forecast that unemployment would rise to around five percent by the end of 2025.

Today’s meeting follows a knife-edge decision in September, when the MPC supported the break by a narrow margin in a surprise decision.

The bank’s decision follows both the Fed and the European Central Bank deciding to keep rates unchanged over the past few weeks.

All three central banks kept rates on hold for the first time since the end of 2021, a sign that central banks are entering a new phase in the fight against inflation.

