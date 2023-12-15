It aims to establish a series of regulated, blockchain-based “institutional grade” payment systems for other major currencies overseen by their domestic central banks.

Blockchain-based wholesale payments firm Fnality said on Thursday that shareholders Lloyds Banking Group, Symantec and UBS have completed the “world’s first” live transaction that digitally represents funds held at a central bank.

Fnality seeks to bridge the gap between mainstream and digital finance to cut the time and cost of settlement, collateral management and real-time bulk payments for financial market transactions globally.

“The creation of a new systemically important global payments system is a once-in-a-generation event,” said Haider Jafari, managing director of major investments and strategic ventures at UBS.

The inaugural live payment was made in sterling using an “omnibus account” at the Bank of England, which the central bank introduced in 2021 to promote innovation and competition in payments by allowing one operator to pool participants’ funds. did.

Backing transactions with central bank money provides assurance to institutions making payments.

Goldman Sachs, Barclays, BNP Paribas, BNY Mellon, CIBC, Commerzbank, DTCC, Euroclear, ING, KBC, Mizuho, ​​MUFG Bank, Nasdaq Ventures, Nomura, Sumitomo Mitsui, State Street and WisdomTree are also shareholders in Fnality, adding global support. Give signals. Support Fnality’s cross-border, 24/7 ambitions.

Angus Fletcher, CEO of Fenility UK, said in a statement: “As we move into 2024, our focus remains on scaling operations and unlocking new market use cases within the managed and approved framework set by the Bank of England. “It’s about to move forward quickly.”

It aims to establish a series of regulated, blockchain-based “institutional grade” payment systems for other major currencies, including the dollar and euro, which are overseen by their home central banks.

Fnality also plans to bring on board more partner banks and launch related services such as digital securities settlement, intraday repo and intraday FX swaps.

