Bank of England leaves interest rates at 15-year high, says policy will remain tight for an ‘extended period’

LONDON – The Bank of England left interest rates unchanged on Thursday, but said monetary policy would need to remain tight for an “extended period.”

The Monetary Policy Committee voted 6-3 in favor of keeping the key bank rate at 5.25%, with three members preferring a 25-basis point increase to 5.5%.

This morning, markets were pricing in around an 89% chance of a hold for the second time in a row, after the bank ended a run of 14 consecutive hikes in September, according to LSEG data.

“The MPC’s latest projections indicate that monetary policy needs to remain accommodative for an extended period. Further tightening of monetary policy will be required if there is evidence of more persistent inflation pressures,” the MPC said in its Thursday statement. “

Since the MPC’s last projections in October, inflation has weakened to 6.7%, but remains well above the central bank’s 2% target. Meanwhile, economic activity has slowed considerably and the labor market has also shown signs of softening.

In its monetary policy report on Thursday, the committee said inflation had fallen below expectations outlined in its August findings. The bank now expects the consumer price index to average around 4.75% in the fourth quarter of 2023, before falling to around 4.5% in the first quarter of next year and 3.75% in the second quarter of 2024.

UK GDP is forecast to be flat in the third quarter of 2023, a weaker performance than the MPC had forecast in August. GDP is now expected to grow only 0.1% in the fourth quarter, which is less than estimated in August.

“Since the MPC’s last decision, there has been little news on the persistence of key indicators of inflation in the UK. There continue to be signs of some impact of tight monetary policy on the labor market and on momentum in the real economy,” the MPC said in its Said in the statement.

It said monetary policy would need to be “restrictive for a sufficiently long period” to permanently return inflation to the 2% target.

‘We are now at peak rates’

Given these prevailing dynamics, many strategists immediately suggested that the bank should no longer operate. Emma Mogford, manager of the Premier Mitton Monthly Income Fund, said she was “very confident that we are now past peak rates.”

“The rapid rise in interest rates last year will continue to dampen demand for goods and services and hence inflation, which the Bank of England expects to return to 2% in two years,” he said in an email.

“If inflation can fall as the economy remains resilient, that should be good for UK equities.”

This point was echoed by Sam Ziff, head of global FX strategy at JPMorgan Private Bank, who said the MPC would likely sit on “Table Mountain” for a while, but the next step would be to cut rates.

Suren Thiru, ICAEW’s economics director, said Thursday’s decision and the increase in turnout among MPC members compared to September’s narrow 5-4 split are “evidence that rates have now peaked.”

“While this may be the end of the interest rate hike cycle, the delayed impact of previous tightening means that the prolonged pressure on mortgage holders, businesses and the broader economy is far from over,” Thiru said by email.

“The Bank of England expects the economy to weaken further, and the case for interest rate cuts is only likely to increase.”

Economy ‘on a knife edge’

Separately, British Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt said Britain was “more resilient than many people expected, but the best way to deliver prosperity is through sustainable growth.”

He said, “The Autumn Statement will set out how we will boost economic growth by unlocking private investment, getting more Britons back to work and delivering a more productive British state.”

The US Federal Reserve also kept rates unchanged on Wednesday and upgraded its economic growth assessment, with Chairman Jerome Powell stressing that the Federal Open Market Committee is not discussing a rate cut at this point.

However, the market interpreted his comments in the subsequent press conference as dovish and concluded that the Fed was finished with its hiking cycle, leading to a large decline in short-term US Treasury yields, which spread to Europe and the UK. And stock markets got a boost. Ahead.

Two-year UK gilt yields fell to their lowest since June ahead of the Bank of England’s decision on Thursday. Yields move inversely to prices.

Michael Fields, senior equity strategist at Morningstar, said the bank’s decision would come as a “small relief” to markets, but any positivity was “lost in the excitement” of the news states.

“The UK economy, like most of Europe, is on a knife’s edge. Hardly growing, but still experiencing high levels of inflation. Labor markets are tight, but consumers’ pay packets are not keeping up with inflation.” From here we can only hope that “inflation continues to decline rapidly, making it easier for the Bank to cut rates,” he said in an email on Thursday.

