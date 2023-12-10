Bank of England, Fed and ECB are ready to keep interest rates unchanged

Photograph: Jordan Pettit/PA

The Western world’s biggest central banks are set to keep interest rates unchanged this week amid concerns over excessively high inflation, despite rising expectations for a sharp cut in borrowing costs next year.

In a crunch week for the global economy, the US Federal Reserve, the Bank of England (BoE) and the European Central Bank are expected to keep interest rates at their current restrictively high levels to ensure inflation remains below the highest levels in decades. Keep falling.

However, financial markets expect a cut in interest rates next year amid low inflation and high borrowing costs weighing on economic growth, raising the possibility of a recession on both sides of the Atlantic ahead of key elections.

“Their core message is likely to be the same. “There has been good progress toward reducing inflation, but they cannot afford to be complacent,” said Raphael Olszyna-Marzis, an international economist at J. Safra Sarasin Sustainable Asset Management.

Trading in financial markets reflects the possibility of cuts by the Fed and ECB of up to 1.4 percentage points by the end of 2024, while expectations for a rate cut by about one percentage point by the BOE have intensified, according to investment bank Nomura.

Threadneedle Street policymakers have indicated that UK interest rates will need to be kept at the current level of 5.25% for an extended period in response to persistently high inflation in the UK, making a rate cut less likely than expected by financial markets. Has been.

Bank Governor Andrew Bailey said last month that it was “too early to be thinking about a rate cut”, while warning that there was “no room for complacency” on inflation despite the consumer price index falling from 6.7% in September. Not there. 4.6% in October.

US Fed Chairman Jerome Powell also warned earlier this month that “it is too early to conclude with confidence” that the world’s most powerful central bank has achieved a sufficiently restrictive stance to control inflation. “We are prepared to tighten the policy further if appropriate,” he said.

U.S. labor market data on Friday showed the world’s largest economy added 199,000 jobs in November, up from 150,000 the previous month. Central bank bosses are closely watching job market data to see if wage growth is slowing to a level in line with their 2% inflation target.

UK job market data on Tuesday is expected to show annual growth in average weekly earnings will slow to 7.7% in the three months to October, down from 7.9% in the three months to September.

Jagjit Chadha, director of the National Institute of Economic and Social Research, said central banks are using a “wait and see” approach to avoid rising inflationary pressures.

“We basically did the heavy lifting. Now it is a question of seeing how the economy reacts to the rise in inflation,” he said.

However, surveys indicate that economic growth in advanced countries is slowing as households and businesses feel the impact of continued increases in the cost of living and higher interest rates on their spending power.

City economists expect official data due on Wednesday to show Britain’s economy reversed course in October, with gross domestic product expected to decline 0.1%, down from 0.2% growth in September.

Inflation in the eurozone has come very close to the ECB’s 2% target, falling to 2.4% in November, while Germany’s economy is headed for recession amid a broader regional slowdown.

“September, when it was still about growth, feels years ago,” said Ruben Segura-Cayuela, Europe economist at Bank of America.

“Central banks seem quite happy with the progress in deflation. But the road from there to the cut is still long.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com