Bank of England expected to keep interest rates unchanged again

Experts believe the Bank of England will avoid another interest rate hike when it meets next week, the second consecutive pause after nearly two years of consecutive hikes.

The base rate, which affects the interest people pay on their mortgage, is widely expected to be kept at 5.25%, although the market sees some possibility it could rise.

James Smith, developed markets economist at ING, said the meeting was likely to be highly anticipated. In September, four of the nine-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted to raise rates to 5.5%.

“It would only take one member of the committee to change their mind in favor of further tightening the balance – but we doubt it,” Mr Smith said.

He said there has been little new data since the last vote, so people who voted against the rate hike are unlikely to change their minds. He said one of the people who voted for the increase last time – John Cunliffe – has left the MPC.

Investec experts said decision makers may still decide to hike rates. He said that last time MPC had given a lot of emphasis behind the decline in Flash Purchasing Managers Index.

But this flash solution – which is preliminary – was later heavily modified.

But Investec said that “for a number of other reasons, the case for raising rates now appears to us somewhat weaker than at the last meeting.”

That being said, economic data has been soft since last fall, including lower-than-expected inflation in September, worse-than-expected gross domestic product and weak retail sales and consumer confidence.

“This is not a completely consistent picture, but is consistent with the economy in the early stages of entering recession.

“Unfortunately, it is unclear how the jobs market is faring. Given the methodology changes made to the ONS to obtain unemployment and employment numbers, due to the low response rates in the General Labor Force Survey, the MPC is essentially turning a blind eye in this regard.

Susanna Streeter, head of wealth and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “As more homeowners are forced to face big increases in monthly mortgage costs as their deals expire, the impact of financial weakness is becoming visible to more thrifty investors. There is likely to be more uncertainty about spending patterns and jobs and reticence when it comes to salary demands.

“The economy is already weakening, growth is proving very elusive, which suggests demand is slowing.

“Fresh weakness in the housing market, with prices continuing to fall, impacts people’s perception of their property – and with house moves halted, it will not encourage spending on renovations and interior decoration.

“If wage growth and prices of goods and services continue to rise, it will make policymakers more averse to another hike.

“But given the intermittent nature of inflation’s downward movement and its very stubborn tendencies, any rate cuts appear unlikely until the second half of next year, especially as oil prices remain high amid geopolitical tensions. Have happened.”

