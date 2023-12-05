Bank of Canada’s key indicators haven’t softened yet, but ‘bullish hold’ blows up the coop

There is almost universal agreement that the Bank of Canada will keep its policy interest rate on hold when it announces its next decision on Wednesday morning. Just as stable as it was six weeks ago. And seven weeks before that.

But not all holds are created equal. While the last two stand-pat rate decisions, in early September and again in late October, were dubbed “disgusting holdouts” by many economists, there is talk that Wednesday’s announcement could be a bird of a different feather.

If you consider the economic data that the central bank has identified as its key to determining whether it is time to adjust rate policy, it doesn’t exactly look like a “hawk” – one word. Which means the Bank’s next rate move is more likely to be an increase than a cut. The Bank has clearly signaled such a dovish stance in its last two hold-frozen rate decisions, by including a brief phrase in those rate announcements: “The policy stands ready to raise the rate further if necessary.”

Similarly, it’s also hard to say whether the building has changed enough over the past six weeks to warrant a “dovish hold” – which would be indicated if the bank started to signal even the slightest. About the final rate cut.

How far away is that flock of pigeons that Canadians have been waiting for? Let’s dig in and look at the economic data that drives the Bank of Canada’s decision making.

inflation: In terms of key indicators, this is, as always, a legally mandated obsession of the bank. Yes, inflation has declined from 3.8 percent to 3.1 percent since the October rate decision, but that is still too high for the bank, which has never wavered from its long-standing inflation target of 2 percent. Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem has said the bank does not need to get inflation to target before starting to consider a rate cut, but 3.1 per cent is probably still too high to start talking publicly.

Supply-Demand Balance: It is at the core of the Bank’s assessment of whether inflationary pressures are rising or abating – and, thus, it is central to assessing the future direction of inflation. In October, the bank estimated that the “output gap” – the difference between supply and demand in the economy – was “between -0.75 percent and 0.25 percent” in the third quarter. Those figures mean the difference is between a slight excess demand (which is inflationary) and a slight excess supply (deflationary).

Since then, persistently weak economic indicators – including two big indicators last week, a contraction in third-quarter GDP and a modest increase in unemployment in November – suggest the gap has perhaps widened to excess supply. Various signs of weak consumer demand have underlined that outlook. Nevertheless, we are still likely to see slight oversupply at this level.

The central bank also specified a set of less high-profile economic gauges that it is watching closely to assess whether inflation pressures are breaking out.

core inflation: The central bank’s two favorite measures of core inflation – underlying price pressures in the broader economy, after filtering out short-term noise – averaged 3.55 per cent in October, 3.75 per cent in September and below 4 per cent in August. The trend is finally in the right direction after key readings continued to slide sideways throughout the summer. Yes, there is the right direction, but the level is still very high.

Wage Inflation: Despite slower job gains and a higher unemployment rate in November, year-over-year average wage growth was 4.8 percent, unchanged from October. The Bank of Canada has repeatedly stated that wage inflation in the 4 to 5 per cent range – which persists throughout the year – is “not consistent with achieving the 2 per cent inflation target,” unless it is accompanied by increases in productivity. Equally strong growth. This is not happening; In fact, labor productivity has declined for five consecutive quarters.

Inflation Expectations: The Bank of Canada’s most recent quarterly consumer survey showed that consumers’ inflation expectations for the next year are still well above historical norms, although they declined slightly in the third quarter. However, that survey was released before the October rate decision; The bank had no new data for Wednesday’s decision.

Corporate Pricing Behavior: Again, the bank is working with old data, as its quarterly Business Outlook Survey came out at the same time as the Consumer Survey. At that time (based on data collected in August and early September), companies continued to report larger and more frequent price changes than usual – both over the past 12 months and in their expectations for the next 12 months. In the absence of new data, the Bank will have to view this as an important remaining obstacle to price stability.

There remain too many inconsistencies and flaws in the data to actually foster bias. Ultimately, the conditions laid down by the bank for the rate cut have not yet been met.

Still, perhaps the Bank has seen enough to remove that clearly hawkish stance from its rates announcement. It would be great progress if “we are prepared to raise policy rates further if necessary” were to disappear from the statement. And, realistically, that’s as much as we can hope for right now.

