Bank of Canada says Canadians are “largely opposed” to CBDCs

Canadians are overwhelmingly opposed to their central bank researching and issuing digital coins, according to newly released survey results from the Bank of Canada.

The report found that citizens and stakeholders are concerned that the technology could violate their financial privacy, and that it would not be their preferred payment method compared to existing alternatives.

Why don’t Canadians like CBDC?

The report released Wednesday analyzed the results of a public consultation on a CBDC open to all Canadians between May 8 and June 19, 2023. It collected 89,424 responses from Canadians across all provinces and income levels.

“The vast majority of respondents (85%) say they would not use a digital Canadian dollar,” the report said. A majority of over 92% said they would prefer to stick to existing payment methods like cash or cards.

The preference had little to do with crypto experience: While more likely than the average participant, only 14% of respondents who already owned cryptocurrencies said they would prefer a digital dollar over alternative plans.

In addition to its perceived redundancies, 19% of respondents claimed that a CBDC would give “too much control” to the government. Additionally, 15% said its launch would jeopardize privacy, while another 15% thought it would lead to “a loss of personal choice”.

In fact, most respondents expressed concern that the government was attempting to phase out cash, with 86% calling for legislation to allow merchants to continue accepting cash as payment.

Although prior research from the Bank of Canada has shown that the use of cash has been declining over time, physical currency remains the “prevalent method of payment” among respondents. Many said they preferred cash for anonymity, security and acceptability.

No trust in Central Bank

Only 18% of those surveyed said they trust the central bank to “follow a rigorous and transparent process” before accessing identity-related information on digital transactions. Trust in the Canadian government and financial institutions also remained low, at 12% and 27% respectively.

Despite respondents’ reservations, 78% of them said they did not believe the Bank of Canada would consider public feedback when developing a CBDC. That said, the central bank has responded to its consultation with new growth targets aimed at addressing critics’ concerns.

“The Bank will investigate options for a digital dollar that would not require Canadians to provide identification, hold a bank account or disclose personal information to anyone to conduct basic financial transactions,” the Bank of Canada wrote on Wednesday.

Like many Republican MPs in the United States, the leader of Canada’s Conservative Party has promised to ban CBDCs if elected as prime minister.

source: cryptopotato.com